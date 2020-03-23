Out-of-School St. Louis Kids Can Eat for Free at These Locations

click to enlarge
There are a growing number of places where kids can eat while schools are closed.
School lunchrooms are closed, but kids still need to eat. If you're scrambling to figure out where to find meals for students, there are lots of options. Public schools are setting up sites every day for grab-and-go meals, and there are also places like Breakfast, Lunch and Tacos (626 Sixth St.) which is offering a free grilled cheese and house-made tomato soup
between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to school-aged kids younger than eighteen. BLT, like a ton of other restaurants
, will be open for curbside pickup for everyone else.
We're still working on this list. If you know of other sites, send us an email
North City Schools
- Bryan Hill, 2128 E. Gano 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Clay, 3820 N. 14th 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Confluence Academy - Old North, 3017 N. 13th 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Hamilton, 5819 Westminster Place 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Hickey, 3111 Cora 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Jefferson, 1301 Hogan 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- KIPP Victory, 955 Arcade 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- La Salle, 1106 Jefferson 3/18 - 3/20, 3/30 - 4/3, M-F
- Langston, 5511 Wabada 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Lexington, 5030 Lexington 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Nance, 8959 Riverview 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Patrick Henry, 1220 N. 10th 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Pierre Laclede, 5821 Kennerly 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Soldan, 918 Union 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Vashon, 3035 Cass 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Walbridge, 5000 Davison 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Yeatman, 4265 Athlone 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
Downtown/South City Schools
- Carnahan 4041 S. Broadway 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Carondelet Leadership Academy 7604 Michigan 3/18 - 4/3, M-F
- Confluence Preparatory Academy 310 N. 15th 3/23-4/3, M-F
- Confluence Academy - South City 3112 Meramec 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Fanning 3417 Grace 3/23 - 4/3, M-F Froebel 3709 Nebraska 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- KIPP St. Louis High School 706 N. Jefferson 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- KIPP Wisdom 1224 Grattan 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Long 5028 Morganford 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Lyon @ Blow 516 Loughborough 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Mallinckrodt 6020 Pernod 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Mullanphy 4221 Shaw 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Oak Hill 4300 Morganford 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Peabody 1224 S. 14th 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Roosevelt 3230 Hartford 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Shaw 5329 Columbia 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Sigel 2050 Allen 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Wilkinson 1921 Prather 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
University City Schools
All U City locations are available for pickup 10 a.m.-1 p.m., M-F until through April 3.
- Barbara C. Jordan Elementary School, 1500 82nd Blvd., St. Louis
- Flynn Park Elementary School, 7220 Waterman Ave., University City
- Jackson Park Elementary School, 7400 Balson Ave., University City
-Pershing Elementary School, 6761 Bartmer Ave., University City
-Brittany Woods Middle School, 8125 Groby Rd., University City