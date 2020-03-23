Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 23, 2020

Out-of-School St. Louis Kids Can Eat for Free at These Locations

Posted By on Mon, Mar 23, 2020 at 10:53 AM

click to enlarge There are a growing number of places where kids can eat while schools are closed. - FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
  • FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
  • There are a growing number of places where kids can eat while schools are closed.

School lunchrooms are closed, but kids still need to eat. If you're scrambling to figure out where to find meals for students, there are lots of options. Public schools are setting up sites every day for grab-and-go meals, and there are also places like Breakfast, Lunch and Tacos (626 Sixth St.) which is offering a free grilled cheese and house-made tomato soup between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to school-aged kids younger than eighteen. BLT, like a ton of other restaurants, will be open for curbside pickup for everyone else.

We're still working on this list. If you know of other sites, send us an email.


North City Schools
- Bryan Hill, 2128 E. Gano 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Clay, 3820 N. 14th 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Confluence Academy - Old North, 3017 N. 13th 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Hamilton, 5819 Westminster Place 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Hickey, 3111 Cora 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Jefferson, 1301 Hogan 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- KIPP Victory, 955 Arcade 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- La Salle, 1106 Jefferson 3/18 - 3/20, 3/30 - 4/3, M-F
- Langston, 5511 Wabada 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Lexington, 5030 Lexington 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Nance, 8959 Riverview 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Patrick Henry, 1220 N. 10th 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Pierre Laclede, 5821 Kennerly 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Soldan, 918 Union 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Vashon, 3035 Cass 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Walbridge, 5000 Davison 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Yeatman, 4265 Athlone 3/23 - 4/3, M-F

Downtown/South City Schools
- Carnahan 4041 S. Broadway 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Carondelet Leadership Academy 7604 Michigan 3/18 - 4/3, M-F
- Confluence Preparatory Academy 310 N. 15th 3/23-4/3, M-F
- Confluence Academy - South City 3112 Meramec 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Fanning 3417 Grace 3/23 - 4/3, M-F Froebel 3709 Nebraska 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- KIPP St. Louis High School 706 N. Jefferson 3/23 - 4/3, M-F 
- KIPP Wisdom 1224 Grattan 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Long 5028 Morganford 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Lyon @ Blow 516 Loughborough 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Mallinckrodt 6020 Pernod 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Mullanphy 4221 Shaw 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Oak Hill 4300 Morganford 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Peabody 1224 S. 14th 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Roosevelt 3230 Hartford 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Shaw 5329 Columbia 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Sigel 2050 Allen 3/23 - 4/3, M-F
- Wilkinson 1921 Prather 3/23 - 4/3, M-F

University City Schools
 All U City locations are available for pickup 10 a.m.-1 p.m., M-F until through April 3.
- Barbara C. Jordan Elementary School, 1500 82nd Blvd., St. Louis
- Flynn Park Elementary School, 7220 Waterman Ave., University City
- Jackson Park Elementary School, 7400 Balson Ave., University City
-Pershing Elementary School, 6761 Bartmer Ave., University City
-Brittany Woods Middle School, 8125 Groby Rd., University City

Tags: , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Riverfront Times has been keeping St. Louis informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Riverfront Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Restaurants Now Offering Delivery, Curbside and Carryout Read More

  2. VIDEO: Toasted Ravs Baffle, Enchant Comedian Jim Gaffigan Read More

  3. St. Louis City, County and St. Charles Issue Orders to Close Dine-In Service at Bars and Restaurants Read More

  4. Four Hands Brewing, Experts at Hand Stuff, Now Giving Away Hand Sanitizer Read More

  5. St. Louis School Boxed Lunches Helps Kids in Need Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation