Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Lazy Tiger, a New Bar from the Owners of Retreat Gastropub and Yellowbelly, to Open in the Central West End

Posted By on Wed, Mar 25, 2020 at 11:26 AM

With Lazy Tiger, co-owner Tim Wiggins gets to open the cocktail bar of his dreams. - MONICA MILEUR
  • MONICA MILEUR
  • With Lazy Tiger, co-owner Tim Wiggins gets to open the cocktail bar of his dreams.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that has unleashed abject doom on the hospitality industry, there is reason to hope: Lazy Tiger (210 N. Euclid Avenue), a new bar from the owners of Retreat Gastropub and Yellowbelly, will open this Spring or Summer in the Central West End.

Owners Travis Howard and Tim Wiggins announced their plans for Lazy Tiger this morning, describing the bar as having a "sense of adventure with a chill vibe." Though the restaurateur and acclaimed barman are no stranger to running bars with strong cocktail programs, this marks their first foray into an actual bar-first format. Wiggins can't wait.

"We'd originally built out the space to be a bar, but were using it as an events space during the holidays," Wiggins explains. "Our ultimate plan was always to have an intimate little cocktail bar set up so that someone who has never had a craft cocktail could have one that is fun and delicious, but not heavy and stuffy. We think of this as if there is a big machine behind a curtain, and what you get is complex, but what you see is something that is humble and simple."



Named after one of the most popular drinks on Yellowbelly's menu, Lazy Tiger is described as having a dark, cozy feel "with natural decor for a masculine and Bohemian design." The bar will serve fifteen cocktails, broken down by styles like "Old Fashioneds," "Highballs" and "Spirit-Free." A selection of wine and beer will also be available, as well as bar food like chicken taquitos and buffalo crab dip.

With the news of Lazy Tiger coming out at such a difficult time in the industry, Wiggins hopes it can send a signal to both hospitality professionals and guests that there is reason to hope.

"Everyone is sitting around depressed, and nothing is open," Wiggins says. "We figure, let's remind people that there are still things in the works. This is helping us to keep our morale going. I'm sending pictures to the staff who is going to work here of the logos and the space to keep people excited and give them hope that there is an end to this, even though this is the hardest thing restaurants have ever seen."

Wiggins is not foolishly optimistic about the current state of affairs in the hospitality industry. He's experiencing it himself. With Retreat Gastropub and Yellowbelly open for takeout business only, the restaurant group has been forced to get creative to help its staff through this very difficult time. It's been heartbreaking for him to experience — which is exactly why he feels that he has no choice but to push ahead in hope of a brighter future.

"Every day we are shocked by what's happening and assuming it will be doom and gloom, but I can't live there," Wiggins explains. "I have to push through. We feel like there is very little reason to believe that we won't be back, and when we are, the excitement level to be in a restaurant will be higher than it ever has. People will be so excited to go out to restaurants, and we will be so excited to serve them. We have to look at it from that perspective and stay positive."

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Riverfront Times has been keeping St. Louis informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Riverfront Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis' 'Quarantine Tequila Fairy' Answers the Call Read More

  2. Dierbergs Installed Plexiglass Windows at Checkout Counters to Help Curb Coronavirus Read More

  3. Out-of-School St. Louis Kids Can Eat for Free at These Locations Read More

  4. St. Louis Restaurants Now Offering Delivery, Curbside and Carryout Read More

  5. St. Louis City, County and St. Charles Issue Orders to Close Dine-In Service at Bars and Restaurants Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 25, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation