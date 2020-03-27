Friday, March 27, 2020
Ted Drewes Closing Storefront 'Indefinitely'
Posted
By Doyle Murphy
on Fri, Mar 27, 2020 at 9:35 AM
click to enlarge
The Waffle Houses
-
Photo courtesy of Flickr / Philip Leara
-
Ted Drewes is closing its storefront but will still supply restaurants and grocery stores.
were bad enough, but now Ted Drewes is closing its Chippewa Street storefront "indefinitely."
The legendary frozen custard stand had already closed its walkup window and had switched to curbside pickup and delivery during limited hours, but it is shutting that down as well as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases increases every day.
"We want to thank everyone that came out and supported us during the past couple weeks," the family-owned business posted Thursday night on Twitter. "It is truly amazing to see St Louis support small, family owned businesses like this."
The South Grand Boulevard location was already closed for the season. It would normally reopen on Mother's Day Weekend, but it's not clear if that will be delayed.
All is not lost, however. Ted Drewes will continue making custard to supply grocery stores and restaurants. So you'll still be able to get a mini during your next re-stock.
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
Tags: coronavirus, Ted Drewes, Frozen Custard, St. Louis, COVID-19, Image
