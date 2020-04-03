Friday, April 3, 2020
Find Restaurants With RFT's Good To-Go St. Louis
Posted
By Doyle Murphy
on Fri, Apr 3, 2020 at 3:12 PM
MABEL SUEN
You can still eat well in the pandemic.
It turns out some of us still can't cook, or at least we're growing pretty freaking tired of it in this forced hermit life.
Luckily, there are still a bunch of restaurants still soldiering on, inventing new ways to turn delicious dishes that will help you at least feel well-fed during the pandemic. To help you find them, the Riverfront Times
has developed a new home for all the info on who's open for curbside pickup, takeout and delivery. Good To-Go St. Louis
is your new tool for navigating social distancing dining with offerings by category and location.
Restaurants can use Good To-Go St. Louis
to submit info about their own business and reach their regulars as well as new customers.
We're still building it out and updating with more listings, so check back often. Cheers.
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
