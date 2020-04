Find Restaurants With RFT's Good To-Go St. Louis

It turns out some of us still can't cook, or at least we're growing pretty freaking tired of it in this forced hermit life.Luckily, there are still a bunch of restaurants still soldiering on, inventing new ways to turn delicious dishes that will help you at least feel well-fed during the pandemic. To help you find them, thehas developed a new home for all the info on who's open for curbside pickup, takeout and delivery. Good To-Go St. Louis is your new tool for navigating social distancing dining with offerings by category and location.Restaurants can use Good To-Go St. Louis to submit info about their own business and reach their regulars as well as new customers.We're still building it out and updating with more listings, so check back often. Cheers.

