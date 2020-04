Old Vienna Released Rap Snacks Ramen and We Can't Wait to Slurp It

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Old Vienna has done it again. The St. Louis snack giant has released a new product that is perfect for these times.The company that gave us Rap Snacks and St. Louis favorite Red Hot Riplets has now produced Rap Snacks Ramen.It's the best idea they've had since they released their Riplets seasoning for us to sprinkle on anything and everything.Flavors include Creamy Chicken Gumbo, Beef Prime Rib and Louisiana Hot & Spicy Chicken with branding that celebrates Master P, Boosie and E-40.Old Vienna's warehouse in Fenton is usually the best place to find their new snacks, but the company is currently on pause to protect its workers. So if you're hungry for some Rap Snacks Ramen, keep an eye out on your (hopefully infrequent) trips to the store.And let us know if you score some. Rap Snacks Ramen sounds like it's sure to be St. Louis' next must-have food.