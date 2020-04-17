Kirkwood Farmers' Market Will Open Tomorrow (But Wear Your Masks)

click to enlarge
-
Holly Ravazzolo
-
The market will be open tomorrow but they will be limiting the number of people who may shop at one time.
Social distancing measures will be taken and there will only be one vendor, but the Kirkwood Farmers' Market will be open tomorrow.
The vendor, Summit Produce
, will be offering fruits, vegetables, plants, flowers, meats, pastas, pickles, baked goods and more.
The Webster-Kirkwood Times reports
that social distancing precautions will still be taken at this outdoor shopping event, with each shopper asked to "wear a face mask and keep six feet away from other customers."
At farmers' markets customers are usually free to wander through crowds at their leisure, but not in COVID-19 times. This market will have an entrance and exit set up and they will be limiting the number of people who may shop at one time, though it will be open practically all day with 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. hours.
It seems like this market will feel more like a current grocery store experience, just outdoors and in support of local farmers and vendors.
If this situation is still too much of a crowd for your tastes, you can order a curbside pickup from Summit Produce on another day of the week. They're open from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
See this post on Facebook
for more information about what Summit will have available at the market tomorrow.
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.