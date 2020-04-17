Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 17, 2020

Kirkwood Farmers' Market Will Open Tomorrow (But Wear Your Masks)

Posted By on Fri, Apr 17, 2020 at 10:59 AM

click to enlarge The market will be open tomorrow but they will be limiting the number of people who may shop at one time. - HOLLY RAVAZZOLO
  • Holly Ravazzolo
  • The market will be open tomorrow but they will be limiting the number of people who may shop at one time.

Social distancing measures will be taken and there will only be one vendor, but the Kirkwood Farmers' Market will be open tomorrow.

The vendor, Summit Produce, will be offering fruits, vegetables, plants, flowers, meats, pastas, pickles, baked goods and more.

The Webster-Kirkwood Times reports that social distancing precautions will still be taken at this outdoor shopping event, with each shopper asked to "wear a face mask and keep six feet away from other customers."

At farmers' markets customers are usually free to wander through crowds at their leisure, but not in COVID-19 times. This market will have an entrance and exit set up and they will be limiting the number of people who may shop at one time, though it will be open practically all day with 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. hours.



It seems like this market will feel more like a current grocery store experience, just outdoors and in support of local farmers and vendors.

If this situation is still too much of a crowd for your tastes, you can order a curbside pickup from Summit Produce on another day of the week. They're open from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

See this post on Facebook for more information about what Summit will have available at the market tomorrow.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New Best of Baileys' Grocery Service Benefits Employees Read More

  2. Old Vienna Released Rap Snacks Ramen and We Can't Wait to Slurp It Read More

  3. Peno Bar Manager Auctioning Paintings to Help Employees Through Pandemic Read More

  4. Four Hands Brewing, Experts at Hand Stuff, Now Giving Away Hand Sanitizer Read More

  5. Find Restaurants With RFT's Good To-Go St. Louis Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 15, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation