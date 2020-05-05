Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

St. Louis Grocery Store Transforms Salad Bar into Mini Booze Bottle Buffet

Posted By on Tue, May 5, 2020 at 11:46 AM

St. Louis never disappoints. Even in the middle of a global pandemic, St. Louis finds a way to St. Louis so hard.

See this photo of a local grocery store with a converted salad bar offering a selection of airplane bottles of booze for just 99 cents. The selection is laid out just as it would be in a real salad bar, with flavors separated so guests can choose just how much of each item they want to sprinkle into their carts.



The photo was posted to Facebook by Jonathan Frederick of Polite Society and The Bellwether and it features the former salad bar at the Dierberg’s in Warson Woods (9901 Manchester Road, 314-919-0600).

If other grocery stores are smart, they’ll follow suit. St. Louis has its priorities.

Cheers, everybody.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
