Tuesday, May 5, 2020
St. Louis Grocery Store Transforms Salad Bar into Mini Booze Bottle Buffet
Posted
By Jaime Lees
on Tue, May 5, 2020 at 11:46 AM
St. Louis never disappoints. Even in the middle of a global pandemic, St. Louis finds a way to St. Louis so hard.
See this photo of a local grocery store with a converted salad bar offering a selection of airplane bottles of booze for just 99 cents. The selection is laid out just as it would be in a real salad bar, with flavors separated so guests can choose just how much of each item they want to sprinkle into their carts.
The photo was posted to Facebook
by Jonathan Frederick of Polite Society and The Bellwether and it features the former salad bar at the Dierberg’s in Warson Woods (9901 Manchester Road, 314-919-0600)
.
If other grocery stores are smart, they’ll follow suit. St. Louis has its priorities.
Cheers, everybody.
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Tags: St. Louis, booze, airplane bottles, salad bar, Dierberg's, grocery store, Image
Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.