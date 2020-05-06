Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

St. Louis County Restaurant Faces Fierce Backlash Over Racist Piñata

Posted By on Wed, May 6, 2020 at 6:33 PM

The owners of Camila's Tex-Mex have deleted its Facebook page following a wave of backlash after photos surfaced of a racist piñata hanging in its dining room. - SCREENSHOT VIA FACEBOOK
  • SCREENSHOT VIA FACEBOOK
  A restaurant in St. Louis county is facing a wave of criticism after photos surfaced on social media depicting a racist piñata hanging in its crowded dining room on May 5.

A restaurant in St. Louis county is facing a wave of criticism after photos surfaced on social media depicting a racist piñata hanging in its crowded dining room on May 5.

Camila's Tex-Mex, located in Eureka, hosted a parking lot party in celebration of Cinco de Mayo on Tuesday. Photos captured by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch show a sunny scene wherein people brought chairs and tables and played games while enjoying food from the restaurant. Caution tape marked off portions of the parking lot, though it would appear some were more keen on the idea of social distancing than others.



But when a storm rolled in later that night, employees apparently allowed people into the restaurant, which is located in St. Louis County and therefore remains under lockdown orders that prohibit dining in. Photos posted to social media by a customer show a complete lack of social distancing, with at least fifteen people, some of them children, crowded around two tables in close proximity to one another.

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA FACEBOOK
  • SCREENSHOT VIA FACEBOOK


"Big thanks to Camila's Tex-Mex for letting us come inside since it was raining tonight," the customer wrote. "The service was A1 and the food was amazing! Thank you to everyone who joined us tonight🙌 #TakeTheCityBack."

SCREENSHOT VIA FACEBOOK
  • SCREENSHOT VIA FACEBOOK

The photos showed something else as well: a piñata, shaped like coronavirus, featuring an Asian caricature sporting a conical rice-paddy hat and Fu Manchu mustache. A Google image search shows that such piñatas have apparently become somewhat popular in recent weeks.

Since the photos surfaced, the backlash has been fierce. The owners of the restaurant pulled their Facebook page from the internet on Wednesday afternoon after getting a slew of angry comments and negative reviews — but not before defending the piñata in a private conversation that was also screen-grabbed and disseminated across social media.

SCREENSHOT VIA FACEBOOK
  • SCREENSHOT VIA FACEBOOK

The restaurant's Yelp page has also seen an onslaught, with many posting one-star reviews and decrying its actions.

"Xenophobia doesn't have to be accepted. Do not support," writes James B. from St. Louis. "There's no way to explain this away. It's a pandemic, not a joke. Respect the guidelines. Supporting this restaurant is being complicit in their actions."

"What type of management (or lack there-of) would approve of this? In what world would this piñata depicting Asian stereotypes be acceptable? Complete lack of professionalism," writes Kathy U. of St. Louis. "This is pretty tone death considering everything going on in society right now. Insensitive and ignorant."

"I am always up for supporting local restaurants. I will however, never ever support a kind of establishment that allows racial discrimination to be a part of humor and decor," writes Bonnie L. of Affton. "Come on, a virus piñata with depicting Asian caricature? The owners of this place should be ashamed of themselves. I will never feel comfortable bringing my family here. Support local but not this place."

According to the Anti-Defamation League, assaults and harassment of Asian-Americans have increased in the months since COVID-19 hit the United States, with those of Asian descent being told to "go back to China" and being blamed for the virus. The ADL says further that Asian-Americans have been spat on, berated with racial slurs and even physically assaulted since the crisis came to our shores.

On Wednesday afternoon, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page released a video blasting coronavirus-related racism. In the video, he says members of the county's Asian-American community have reported being targeted for abuse since the virus' outbreak.

"Hate is a direct attack on the whole community's health," Page said.

An employee at Camila's Tex-Mex who answered the phone on Wednesday afternoon said that there was no manager on duty at the time, and to try back after 5 p.m. Multiple calls by RFT after 5 p.m. were not answered, and the restaurant's voicemail was full. An email sent to the address listed on the restaurant's website on Wednesday afternoon did not receive a response by press time.

We will update this post if that changes.

