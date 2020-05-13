Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Food & Wine Names Nick Bognar a 2020 Best New Chef

Posted By on Wed, May 13, 2020 at 6:05 AM

Indo's Nick Bognar is one of Food & Wine's 2020 Best New Chefs. - MONICA MILEUR
  • MONICA MILEUR
  • Indo's Nick Bognar is one of Food & Wine's 2020 Best New Chefs.

First came the James Beard Foundation Rising Star Chef nomination, followed by a nod from the organization for Best New Restaurant. Next came the news that GQ named Indo (1641 D Tower Grove Avenue, 314-899-9333) one of its Best New Restaurants of 2020. Global pandemic be damned, Nick Bognar was already having a banner year in terms of critical acclaim.

Now, Food & Wine has weighed in, naming Bognar a 2020 Best New Chef. Bognar shares the prestigious designation with just nine other chefs from around the country and joins an elite class in St. Louis which includes Gerard Craft, Michael Gallina and Kevin Willmann.



Food & Wine released the names on May 12 amid the continuing COVID-19 crisis plaguing the restaurant industry. Noting the trying times, the publication celebrated the class of 2020 as the leaders and innovators who the industry will look to help it rebuild and "thrive in new ways — through their cooking, their resolve, and their vision for what a more equitable future in restaurants might look like."

Bognar in particular is poised to represent the future of the industry. Having grown up in his mother's west St. Louis County restaurant, Nippon Tei, the chef used that upbringing as a jumping off point to pursue his own dreams. After leaving St. Louis, he honed his sushi chops at the acclaimed Uchiko in Austin, Texas, followed by a stint as a sushi chef at E+O Kitchen in Cincinnati, where he designed his first sushi program.

In 2018, Bognar came back to St. Louis to help his mom breathe new life into Nippon Tei. With his help, the twenty-year-old restaurant transformed into one of the city's must-visit establishments.

Last June, Bognar struck out on his own with Indo, the Botanical Heights restaurant that combines his passion and skill for sushi with his desire to celebrate his family's Thai heritage. Whether through his a la carte menu or chef's table omakase tasting experiences, Bognar takes his guests on a thrilling journey to the foods that have so far defined his life and young career.

Diners wishing to have the full Indo omakase experience may be out of luck, as its dining room remains closed because of the pandemic. However, there are still plenty of chances to experience Bognar's food. Currently, Indo is open for curbside pickup Thursday through Sunday from 3-8 p.m. Check out its Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as its website, for the latest information.

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Food Blog »

Speaking of...

Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Divided Diners: New Innovations as St. Louis Restaurants Prepare to Reopen Read More

  2. St. Louis County Restaurant Faces Fierce Backlash Over Racist Piñata Read More

  3. St. Louis Grocery Store Transforms Salad Bar into Mini Booze Bottle Buffet Read More

  4. Indo Named One of 2020's Best New Restaurants in America by GQ Read More

  5. Dani Leiran Stays Busy With Juniper's To-Go Crowd Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 6, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation