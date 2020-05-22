Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 22, 2020

Gamlin Whiskey House and Sub Zero Vodka Bar to Close Permanently

Posted By on Fri, May 22, 2020 at 2:34 PM

Sub Zero Vodka Bar has closed its doors for good. - RFT STAFF
  • RFT STAFF
  • Sub Zero Vodka Bar has closed its doors for good.

Two Central West End restaurants have announced today that that they will close permanently in the wake of challenges related to coronavirus.

Gamlin Whiskey House and Sub Zero Vodka Bar, which are both owned by brothers Derek and Lucas Gamlin, will shutter their doors today, with the owners saying in a statement that "the weight of the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic were simply too much to bear."



"For more than a decade it has been an honor to be a part of some of the happiest times of your lives," reads a statement posted to Facebook. "From milestone celebrations to spontaneous nights out, millions of memories have been made within these walls. It has been a privilege to be a part of these moments that will remain with many of you forever. We will never forget the joy we were able to be a part of."

The news comes just months after the Gamlin brothers closed their third establishment, 1764 Public House, in January, saying at the time that their resources were "stretched too thin."

According to today's statement, Gamlin Whiskey House will be open for curbside pickup from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. tonight. Those with gift cards to either establishment are encouraged to redeem them there for to-go cocktails. After that, the doors close for good.

"Thank you for the happiness you brought us every day when we opened our doors. Thank you for being there for us in good times and bad, and thank you for helping us bring our dreams to life," reads the statement. "The road ahead is uncharted territory, and none of us know what the future holds, but we will be stronger in the end."

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Food Blog »

Speaking of...

Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Grocery Store Transforms Salad Bar into Mini Booze Bottle Buffet Read More

  2. KNEAD Bakehouse's Kirsten Brown Bends to the Challenge Read More

  3. In All Sincerity, Good Luck Out There, Service Industry Workers Read More

  4. Welcome Neighbor Virtual Cooking Classes Read More

  5. You Better Tip Like Your Money Is on Fire When the Bars and Restaurants Reopen Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 20, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation