Gamlin Whiskey House and Sub Zero Vodka Bar to Close Permanently

Sub Zero Vodka Bar has closed its doors for good.
Two Central West End restaurants have announced today that that they will close permanently in the wake of challenges related to coronavirus.
Gamlin Whiskey House and Sub Zero Vodka Bar, which are both owned by brothers Derek and Lucas Gamlin, will shutter their doors today, with the owners saying in a statement that "the weight of the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic were simply too much to bear."
"For more than a decade it has been an honor to be a part of some of the happiest times of your lives," reads a statement posted to Facebook
. "From milestone celebrations to spontaneous nights out, millions of memories have been made within these walls. It has been a privilege to be a part of these moments that will remain with many of you forever. We will never forget the joy we were able to be a part of."
The news comes just months after the Gamlin brothers closed their third establishment, 1764 Public House, in January
, saying at the time that their resources were "stretched too thin."
According to today's statement, Gamlin Whiskey House will be open for curbside pickup from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. tonight. Those with gift cards to either establishment are encouraged to redeem them there for to-go cocktails. After that, the doors close for good.
"Thank you for the happiness you brought us every day when we opened our doors. Thank you for being there for us in good times and bad, and thank you for helping us bring our dreams to life," reads the statement. "The road ahead is uncharted territory, and none of us know what the future holds, but we will be stronger in the end."
