9 Mile Garden, St. Louis' First Food Truck Garden, to Open July 3

click to enlarge COURTESY OF 9 MILE GARDEN

9 Mile Garden will open July 3, just in time for Independence Day festivities.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

After seven months of anticipation, St. Louis' food truck fans will soon have reason to celebrate:, the state's first food truck garden, is scheduled to open July 3.9 Mile Garden's organizers announced the opening date yesterday, noting a weekend full of opening festivities, including musical acts, charitable events, activities, an outdoor movie screening and, of course, delicious food. The garden will open for lunch the first day, a Friday, and will be open for both lunch and dinner the entire weekend."We're excited to open our doors and bring a new gathering place to St. Louis," 9 Mile Garden's general manager and Guerrilla Street Food co-owner Brian Hardesty said in a press release announcing the opening. The chef also emphasized the garden's focus on health and safety as it faces a dining landscape altered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Sanitizing stations, masks, social distancing and spaced-apart tables will be the norm as he and the 9 Mile team work to ensure they are being as safe as possible.9 Mile Garden was first announced last November and represents a collaboration between Hardesty and Seneca Commercial Real Estate, which owns the Affton shopping center where the garden will be located. The idea stems from a realization that the food trucks comprising the city's vibrant mobile culinary scene need the stability of a dedicated location, coupled with a need for a family-friendly food-and-entertainment destination in St. Louis.Thirty trucks — including Guerrilla Street Food, Farmtruk, Seoul Taco and Red Dirt Revival — will rotate throughout the garden's six-days-a-week service. The Canteen, the garden's beverage-focused draft house, will also open July 3 and will feature craft beer, wine, cocktails and Blueprint coffee.To follow 9 Mile Garden's opening and view the list of trucks that will be rotating throughout the venue, visit 9milegarden.com