Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

9 Mile Garden, St. Louis' First Food Truck Garden, to Open July 3

Posted By on Tue, Jun 2, 2020 at 6:01 AM

click to enlarge 9 Mile Garden will open July 3, just in time for Independence Day festivities. - COURTESY OF 9 MILE GARDEN
  • COURTESY OF 9 MILE GARDEN
  • 9 Mile Garden will open July 3, just in time for Independence Day festivities.

After seven months of anticipation, St. Louis' food truck fans will soon have reason to celebrate: 9 Mile Garden (9375 Gravois Road, Affton), the state's first food truck garden, is scheduled to open July 3.

9 Mile Garden's organizers announced the opening date yesterday, noting a weekend full of opening festivities, including musical acts, charitable events, activities, an outdoor movie screening and, of course, delicious food. The garden will open for lunch the first day, a Friday, and will be open for both lunch and dinner the entire weekend.



"We're excited to open our doors and bring a new gathering place to St. Louis," 9 Mile Garden's general manager and Guerrilla Street Food co-owner Brian Hardesty said in a press release announcing the opening. The chef also emphasized the garden's focus on health and safety as it faces a dining landscape altered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Sanitizing stations, masks, social distancing and spaced-apart tables will be the norm as he and the 9 Mile team work to ensure they are being as safe as possible.

9 Mile Garden was first announced last November and represents a collaboration between Hardesty and Seneca Commercial Real Estate, which owns the Affton shopping center where the garden will be located. The idea stems from a realization that the food trucks comprising the city's vibrant mobile culinary scene need the stability of a dedicated location, coupled with a need for a family-friendly food-and-entertainment destination in St. Louis.

Thirty trucks — including Guerrilla Street Food, Farmtruk, Seoul Taco and Red Dirt Revival — will rotate throughout the garden's six-days-a-week service. The Canteen, the garden's beverage-focused draft house, will also open July 3 and will feature craft beer, wine, cocktails and Blueprint coffee.

To follow 9 Mile Garden's opening and view the list of trucks that will be rotating throughout the venue, visit 9milegarden.com.

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Food Blog »

Speaking of...

Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Schlafly Bankside Opens in St. Charles as Dining Scene Shifts Read More

  2. KNEAD Bakehouse's Kirsten Brown Bends to the Challenge Read More

  3. St. Louis County Restaurant Faces Fierce Backlash Over Racist Piñata Read More

  4. Taco Circus' Mikey Carrasco Rebounds From COVID Darkness Read More

  5. You Better Tip Like Your Money Is on Fire When the Bars and Restaurants Reopen Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 27, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation