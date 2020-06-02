9 Mile Garden, St. Louis' First Food Truck Garden, to Open July 3

click to enlarge
-
COURTESY OF 9 MILE GARDEN
-
9 Mile Garden will open July 3, just in time for Independence Day festivities.
After seven months of anticipation, St. Louis' food truck fans will soon have reason to celebrate: 9 Mile Garden (9375 Gravois Road, Affton)
, the state's first food truck garden, is scheduled to open July 3.
9 Mile Garden's organizers announced the opening date yesterday, noting a weekend full of opening festivities, including musical acts, charitable events, activities, an outdoor movie screening and, of course, delicious food. The garden will open for lunch the first day, a Friday, and will be open for both lunch and dinner the entire weekend.
"We're excited to open our doors and bring a new gathering place to St. Louis," 9 Mile Garden's general manager and Guerrilla Street Food co-owner Brian Hardesty said in a press release announcing the opening. The chef also emphasized the garden's focus on health and safety as it faces a dining landscape altered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Sanitizing stations, masks, social distancing and spaced-apart tables will be the norm as he and the 9 Mile team work to ensure they are being as safe as possible.
9 Mile Garden was first announced last November and represents a collaboration between Hardesty and Seneca Commercial Real Estate, which owns the Affton shopping center where the garden will be located. The idea stems from a realization that the food trucks comprising the city's vibrant mobile culinary scene need the stability of a dedicated location, coupled with a need for a family-friendly food-and-entertainment destination in St. Louis.
Thirty trucks — including Guerrilla Street Food, Farmtruk, Seoul Taco and Red Dirt Revival — will rotate throughout the garden's six-days-a-week service. The Canteen, the garden's beverage-focused draft house, will also open July 3 and will feature craft beer, wine, cocktails and Blueprint coffee.
To follow 9 Mile Garden's opening and view the list of trucks that will be rotating throughout the venue, visit 9milegarden.com
.
We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.