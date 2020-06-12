Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 12, 2020

Zenwich Is Now Open in the Central West End

Posted By on Fri, Jun 12, 2020 at 9:24 AM

click to enlarge Zenwich, serving sandwiches, ramen and more, opened on June 1st in the Central West End. - COURTESY OF CHAI PLOENTHAM
  • COURTESY OF CHAI PLOENTHAM
  • Zenwich, serving sandwiches, ramen and more, opened on June 1st in the Central West End.

Chai Ploentham remembers his first taste of Zenwich (8 1/2 Euclid Avenue) at the original Elmhurst, Illinois location. So impressed was he with his sandwich that he didn't just give his compliments to the chef; he asked her if he could buy the place.

"My wife and I had moved to Chicago four years ago, and one day, I was at Zenwich eating and I got to talking with the owner," Ploentham recalls. "She told me she was interested in selling the restaurant, so she took me into the kitchen and began showing me all of the house-made sauces and fresh ingredients. It was clear this was a sandwich beyond sliced ham. I was so impressed that I told her I wanted to buy her business."



Now, Ploentham is bringing the Zenwich concept to St. Louis. The sandwich and ramen spot opened in the Central West End on June 1. The opening had been delayed two months, a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, which turned the restaurant business on its head and forced restaurateurs to rethink every aspect of how they do business.

Ploentham is in as good a position as any to handle such a seismic shift. A seasoned restaurant owner — he's owned the Delmar Loop mainstay Blue Ocean for nine years and the Elmhurst Zenwich for four. Ploentham got his start in the restaurant business after moving to St. Louis from Thailand to pursue an M.B.A. He worked in the front of house while he was in school to support himself, but he continued in the profession when he could not find a job in his field after graduation.

Ploentham embraced his unintended career path, learning all that he could as a server, and then as the owner of Blue Ocean. During his time running that business, he sought out the mentorship of Hiroshi Seki, the chef and owner of the Japanese restaurant Seki, which was just around the corner from Blue Ocean. Though the concepts were similar, Seki taught Ploentham everything he knew, and when he was ready to move on from the restaurant business, he sold it to Ploentham, who moved Blue Ocean into its space and has been running the restaurant ever since 2011.

For the past four years, Ploentham has been dividing his time between St. Louis and Chicago, his wife's hometown. Though his restaurants in each of those cities keeps him busy, he was confident that the Zenwich concept would do well in the Central West End. He began making plans to open the fast-casual spot, targeting March 15 as an opening date. When the COVID-19 outbreak hit St. Louis, those plans changed.

"I decided to take the time to look at the menu and ask myself, 'How can I make this even more perfect?'" Ploentham says. "I worked on the menu, focused on online ordering system, contactless service and all of the ways we can keep things safe in the new normal."

Now that Zenwich is open, Ploentham is confident, not only that he has figured out the logistics of running a restaurant in the COVID-19 world, but that the food he worked so hard to perfect will be well received. From ramen to global-inspired sandwiches, he believes he has found the perfect balance of flavors in every dish. Coupled with contactless service, such as QR codes that guests scan when they enter the restaurant, Ploentham believes Zenwich can thrive even in the midst of such challenging times for the industry.

As Ploentham explains, the menu has something for all tastes. Sandwiches include offerings like "Korean Cheesesteak" — made with Korean-style barbecue beef, caramelized onions, mushrooms and gouda cheese— and "Teriyaki Katsu," a Japanese-inspired dish that features a panko-breaded pork cutlet and wasabi coleslaw. He also touts his ramen, which he has been developing over the years at Blue Ocean, and is especially proud of the "Mentaiko" version, made with al dente noodles, creamy garlic fish roe sauce and parmesan cheese.

"It's like a ramen-style carbonara," Ploentham explains.

Zenwich is currently open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. The restaurant offers contactless carryout, delivery, and limited in-person seating.

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Food Blog »

Speaking of...

Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Remembering Local Chef Kitchen Before It's Gone Read More

  2. What Would Jesus Christ Supercar Drink? Read More

  3. St. Louis Pastry Chefs Hosting Bakers for Black Lives Event Sunday Read More

  4. 9 Mile Garden, St. Louis' First Food Truck Garden, to Open July 3 Read More

  5. American Falafel Is Now Open in the Delmar Loop Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 3, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation