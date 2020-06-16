Laid Off During the Coronavirus, Hannah Kerne Knows Her Future Is in Food

click to enlarge ANDY PAULISSEN

Hannah Kerne is not letting her passion for food fade during the COVID-19 crisis.

As someone with a background in U.S.-China crisis public relations related to international trade, Hannah Kerne is used to dealing with constant upheaval. Still, having her professional life turned upside-down by the COVID-19 pandemic has been jarring, even though she's used to dealing with challenging events."At the beginning of COVID, I had five jobs," Kerne says. "I was working at Vicia, consulting for the Whittle School & Studios, consulting for another company and teaching cycling at Trufusion and Lifetime Fitness. I lost four jobs at once."Kerne does not bring up the dramatic changes in her professional life to invoke pity, but rather as a way to illustrate just how varied her work is and her compulsion to keep busy. Though she's made a name for herself in St. Louis as the assistant pastry chef at, Kerne first came to St. Louis from her native Louisiana as a student at St. Louis University. There, she studied, economics, political science and Mandarin, all of which she put to use after graduation working for Teach for China. For that job, Kerne spent three years working in a small village, developing curriculum for the program.Those experiences led to a Washington, D.C.-based job doing public policy and crisis PR in international trade, focused on China. Under the Obama administration, much of her job centered around improving U.S.-China relations, but things changed dramatically when the subsequent administration took over.Kerne found herself in need of a change, and when a job in Chicago failed to come through, she felt like it was a sign that she should take a leap and pursue the one thing that had always given her fulfillment more than anything else: Food."Food has always been my passion," Kerne explains. "There are home cooks, and there is the type of home cook I was. It was insane. I spent ten years out of my home running experiments and testing variables. I made 100 different types of chocolate chip cookies in one year because I was obsessed with testing the variability of it. It got to the point where my company was paying me to make desserts for everyone. It was a 100-person firm, and I would have meetings with everyone asking them what their essence was for the year and then bake accordingly."Kerne made the decision to pursue professional cooking in St. Louis, and reached out to two of the top chefs in town, Michael Gallina and Ben Poremba, to beg for a chance. To her surprise, Poremba responded."I sent a very passionate note saying that I will do anything," Kerne recalls. "I said that I am extremely hardworking and that they could trust someone with a background in crisis PR to be able to withstand pressure. I took bucket showers and slept on a cot for two years. Try me."Kerne recalls being shocked at her meeting with Poremba when he told her he would not only give her a chance, he wanted put her on the line at his restaurant, the Benevolent King, that very night. Anxious but ready for the challenge, she showed up, spent the night frying falafel balls and earned a permanent spot on the kitchen team.Eventually, Kerne was hired on at Vicia, where her passion for pastry became even more evident. She became the restaurant's assistant pastry chef and relished her time in the kitchen up until she was laid off, along with the rest of the staff, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. She hasn't let it get her down, though. In fact, she's been busy consulting for an education program and helped organize the successful Bakers for Black Lives event that raised money for local racial justice organizations as she figures out what happens next.At this point, she has no idea whether she will go back; because the industry is so changed, Kerne, like many others in the business, are trying to figure out what things will be like moving forward. She would love to find something that combines all of her skills — education, food and international relations — and she feels like she's building to that, though she doesn't know quite how. However, one thing she knows is that, no matter what path her professional like takes, it will always lead to food."Food is my number one passion," Kerne says. "There is nothing in this world that I do more effortlessly. I never don't want to cook. Even when I was working at Vicia, I'd come home and cook, or cook on my days off. I've never been able to stop. It's everything to me. Two years ago, when I made this change, my commitment to myself was that I am only going to do things I love. If it doesn't set my soul on fire, I'm going to say no to it."Kerne took a moment to share what she's been up to during the COVID-19 crisis, how she maintains a sense of normalcy, and what gives her hope in such fraught times.I’m alright, actually. I’m doing remote PR consulting for an amazing Brooklyn-based education startup called “Mesh Ed.” I started COVID with five jobs (Vicia, teaching cycling at Lifetime and TruFusion, and two PR consulting contracts in DC and NYC), and now I have one. I really miss pastry land, but I’m grateful to even have work right now.Social learning. I’m forever childlike in my curiosity to understand things, and I really miss learning techniques from my colleagues that you can’t learn online or from just reading. Plus, the amazing produce. Vicia works with the best local farmers, and I wish I was eating beautiful asparagus during family meal.Cleaning. Don’t tell Chef Aaron lol. I’m quite organized in terms of my internal processes (e.g. I’m a master planner), but I have always struggled to stay clean in physical spaces—at home as well. Sometimes, I embarrassingly leave my fridge or cabinets open at home without realizing it and leave.Exercise. Usually, I would be teaching cycling, but during COVID I've turned to daily fundamental yoga and building my handstand strength. I'm a sucker for basics in all things I’ve worked out daily since I was twelve. I’m quite ADD, so it’s the most efficient way to bring my squirrel brain back to earth. Also, my morning routine is incredibly sacred. I wake up at 6 a.m. (no matter when I go to bed), have two hours of downtime before working, with a banana, peanut butter, blueberry smoothie coupled with reading news and coffee. I will literally go to the store in the morning if I don’t have those ingredients.Wine. My roommate and platonic lover, Sharon Harter (Polite Society & Bellwether pastry chef), and I cook daily together and have way too many late nights taking down bottles and laughing. It doesn't help that my brother, Brandon Kerne, is also an advanced sommelier (soon-to-be-master, fingers crossed!), so it's basically my sisterly duty to drink wine to emotionally and intellectually connect with him in Houston. I know...my life is hard.Did I mention bananas, peanut butter, and wine?I’m so indecisive. For my intellectual self: Author Zadie Smith has been one of my greatest teachers in terms of human psychology. Historian Yuval Harari, author of; he is a master at exploring and presenting the intersection of disciplines (history, gender, biology, philosophy, etc.). He reminds me of my irrelevance in history, which is strangely comforting. Physician Siddhartha Mukherjee, author of. He can make any topic exciting, and I want to download his brain.For my food-loving self: Israeli chef Yotam Ottelenghi, because he really set the tone for how I cook daily (lemons galore, lots of sauces and herbs on herbs; chef Nancy Silverton, because I think we have similar obsessive, Type A personalities. I would love to learn from her. J. Kenji Lopez Alt, author offrom Serious Eats because I adore food science, but I don't have a science background. I want to get nerdy with him.For my Buddhist self: Meditation teacher Tara Brach. I've been listening to her meditation talks for years, and I wouldn't mind if she just moved in as my guru.Hug everyone! I am from Louisiana (big huggers down south!), so not being able to hug makes me feel like the universe is trying to put me in a straitjacket.I imagine there will be large shift to more informal dining. I think COVID was a reminder of how much eating together fosters intimacy and connection; food is love. I already see restaurants shifting culturally to hold space for that. Less focus on highbrow food; better hospitality.A quote comes to mind that I heard recently: “What are you unwilling or afraid to feel or acknowledge?” I think the world, myself included, is taking a good hard look at itself in terms of racism and our broken systems (internally and externally); illusions are dying. If we keep our eyes open and do the work, I think we could see a new paradigm.