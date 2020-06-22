Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 22, 2020

Citing 'Troubled History,' Savage Restaurant Changes Name to Shift

Posted By on Mon, Jun 22, 2020 at 6:05 AM

Savage Restaurant is now shift, thanks to a rethinking of the troubled name by chef Logan Ely and his team. - MABEL SUEN
  • MABEL SUEN
  • Savage Restaurant is now shift, thanks to a rethinking of the troubled name by chef Logan Ely and his team.

Reflecting on its troublesome connotation, chef and owner Logan Ely has changed the name of Savage Restaurant. The Fox Park eatery is now called Shift (2655 Ann Avenue, 314-354-8488).

Ely announced the name change Sunday on both the restaurant's website and Facebook page, explaining the moniker's troublesome history and his haste in choosing it.



"The team and our intentions center around relentless learning and growth inside and outside the restaurant," Ely explains. "But sometimes intentions are not enough."

Opened in 2018, Shift has become one of the city's most thrilling restaurants thanks to Ely's innovative cooking and his team's ability to create a dining experience that feels both modern and warm. Critically acclaimed from the outset, Shift was named one of Bon Appetit's nominees for its best new restaurant of 2019.

Shift remains closed for dine-in service but is offering a curbside dinner for two Wednesday through Saturday. Additionally, Ely and his team remain hard at work with their forthcoming concept, the Lucky Accomplice, which will open in Fox Park in the near future.

Read below for Ely's entire statement on renaming the restaurant.

SAVAGE RESTAURANT IS NOW SHIFT.
This team and our intentions center around relentless learning and growth inside and outside of the restaurant, but sometimes intentions are not enough. Systemic racism is ubiquitous, outrageous and we stand against it.

Savage is a word with a troubled history and it was a mistake to celebrate that in our naming. We are truly sorry for the ignorance and haste of choosing it, and any harm or discomfort it may have caused any of our guests and community.  

We will continue to learn, grow and shift towards a better future. We honor, respect and appreciate the questions being asked and work that needs to be done to create safety and equality for BIPOC.

WE MUST DO BETTER.
We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Food Blog »

Speaking of...

Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Bakers for Black Lives Returns Sunday for a Juneteenth Jubilee Read More

  2. 9 Mile Garden, St. Louis' First Food Truck Garden, to Open July 3 Read More

  3. BEAST Craft BBQ to Open Third Location, Change Format of Grove Smokehouse Read More

  4. La Patisserie Chouquette Preparing a Different Juneteenth This Year Read More

  5. American Falafel Is Now Open in the Delmar Loop Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 10, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation