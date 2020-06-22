Citing 'Troubled History,' Savage Restaurant Changes Name to Shift

SAVAGE RESTAURANT IS NOW SHIFT.We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.
This team and our intentions center around relentless learning and growth inside and outside of the restaurant, but sometimes intentions are not enough. Systemic racism is ubiquitous, outrageous and we stand against it.
Savage is a word with a troubled history and it was a mistake to celebrate that in our naming. We are truly sorry for the ignorance and haste of choosing it, and any harm or discomfort it may have caused any of our guests and community.
We will continue to learn, grow and shift towards a better future. We honor, respect and appreciate the questions being asked and work that needs to be done to create safety and equality for BIPOC.
WE MUST DO BETTER.
