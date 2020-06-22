Lulu's Local Eatery Is For Sale; Beloved Vegan Restaurant's Future Uncertain

Dear Community and Friends,
Lulu’s has been closed for three months and we have made the incredibly difficult decision to officially list the restaurant for sale. For personal health reasons, we have decided we need to move onto the next chapter in our lives.
This loss fills us with immense sadness. But we are also overwhelmed with a sense of pride and gratitude for the opportunity to serve this community a sustainable and affordable dining option over the last eight years. Thank you to the talented and caring crew that made it all possible. Thank you to everyone who brought a friend, celebrated a birthday with us, played some ping pong upstairs or enjoyed some buffalo cauliflower bites on the patio. Thank you to all the other South Grand businesses who have created such a vibrant and supportive community.
We would love for someone to continue this vision of sustainability that we’ve poured our hearts and souls into. Our turn key business, including branding, recipes and equipment, are officially for sale. Please direct all serious inquiries to our business broker, Rob Schmitt at robs@stlouisgroup.com.
With so much love and gratitude, Lulu & Robbie
