Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 22, 2020

Lulu's Local Eatery Is For Sale; Beloved Vegan Restaurant's Future Uncertain

Posted By on Mon, Jun 22, 2020 at 9:02 AM

click to enlarge Lauren "Lulu" Loomis and Robbie Tucker have made the difficult decision to step away from their vegan restaurant, Lulu's Local Eatery. - JENNIFER SILVERERG
  • JENNIFER SILVERERG
  • Lauren "Lulu" Loomis and Robbie Tucker have made the difficult decision to step away from their vegan restaurant, Lulu's Local Eatery.

Lulu's Local Eatery (3201 South Grand Boulevard, 314-300-8215), the beloved South Grand vegan restaurant, is for sale. Owners Lauren "Lulu" Loomis and Robbie Tucker are stepping away from the restaurant, hoping that a buyer will be able to carry on the brand. Until then, the restaurant remains closed.

News of the sale came to light last night on the Facebook forum, St. Louis Vegetarians and Vegans, where a follower flagged the information from another social media site, St. Louis Group Business Brokers. The brokerage post advertises Lulu's as an "award-winning, profitable, fast-casual restaurant in a prime location." The asking price for the turnkey operation is $125,000. The buyer will also assume the business' rent obligation of $3,250 per month.



In a statement on the Lulu's Local Eatery page released this morning, Loomis and Tucker confirmed the sale, citing "personal health reasons" for their "incredibly difficult" decision. The husband and wife are hopeful that someone will carry on their vision and are offering all of their branding, recipes and equipment as part of the sale.

Lulu's Local Eatery began in 2012 as a popular food truck, garnering so much praise from herbivores and omnivores alike that Loomis and Tucker decided to put down roots in a brick and mortar in 2014. Since then, the restaurant has gone on to become an integral part of the vegetarian and vegan community, and a light of the South Grand food scene.

At this time, Loomis and Tucker are not commenting beyond the statement on their Facebook page. We will update this post if that changes. In the meantime, read the entire Lulu's Local Eatery statement below.

Dear Community and Friends,

Lulu’s has been closed for three months and we have made the incredibly difficult decision to officially list the restaurant for sale. For personal health reasons, we have decided we need to move onto the next chapter in our lives.

This loss fills us with immense sadness. But we are also overwhelmed with a sense of pride and gratitude for the opportunity to serve this community a sustainable and affordable dining option over the last eight years. Thank you to the talented and caring crew that made it all possible. Thank you to everyone who brought a friend, celebrated a birthday with us, played some ping pong upstairs or enjoyed some buffalo cauliflower bites on the patio. Thank you to all the other South Grand businesses who have created such a vibrant and supportive community.

We would love for someone to continue this vision of sustainability that we’ve poured our hearts and souls into. Our turn key business, including branding, recipes and equipment, are officially for sale. Please direct all serious inquiries to our business broker, Rob Schmitt at robs@stlouisgroup.com.

With so much love and gratitude, Lulu & Robbie

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Food Blog »

Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Citing 'Troubled History,' Savage Restaurant Changes Name to Shift Read More

  2. Bakers for Black Lives Returns Sunday for a Juneteenth Jubilee Read More

  3. 9 Mile Garden, St. Louis' First Food Truck Garden, to Open July 3 Read More

  4. La Patisserie Chouquette Preparing a Different Juneteenth This Year Read More

  5. BEAST Craft BBQ to Open Third Location, Change Format of Grove Smokehouse Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 10, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation