Parlor and Takashima Records Are Temporarily Closed As Sexual Assault Allegations Rock the Grove

"Wow, these last couple of days have been a depressing return to reality. As many of my friends know already, Ive been removed from operations at each bar in February of this year, but it is important that I express that I absolutely DO NOT condone the actions of Sean Baltzell or Josh Martin, nor do I agree with the actions that have been taken on the Parlor instagram page as it is run by Sean and his wife. I feel disgusted and ashamed that I have been associated with these people. In the years that I have spent in St. Louis, I have been witness to manipulative and reprehensible behavior, but I never imagined that it could have gone this far. Maybe I was too naive and blinded by my own personal goals to see it, but now that it is right here in my face, I have to speak out. I am actively distancing myself from these associates and will continue to do so while also working to aid and support the employees and victims. I am sorry to the staff and all of the kind people that have supported our business and helped it grow. I will not be removing any posts or editing my personal profile to hold myself accountable and so all can see that I have, unfortunately, been an associate of these people. I am disappointed in myself and I am beyond disappointed by Sean and Josh. Thank you to the victims for speaking out, as difficult as it was, and I hope this version of Parlor dies. Let it burn."
"In light of recent news, I wanted to publicly go on record about the allegations made about Sean Baltzell and Josh Martin. First and foremost: I stand with survivors and I vehemently stand against the silencing and harassment of survivors and allies looking to amplify their voices. As an individual with ownership/partner stake in several businesses with these men, I explicitly renounce their behavior. I would like to go on record that Sean has been operating Parlor’s social media accounts in response to these allegations singularly and of his own volition, and in no way, shape, or form do I support his reactionary actions that took place today. Myself and several remaining partners are working to cut ties with all individuals who have been named, and are currently mobilizing to take action to build a sustainable and safe environment for women, our employees, and any others who come forward. Please stay tuned for a way to do this, anonymously if preferred. I have seen in my many years of industry work just how insidious the environment can get. I take ownership of the fact that I have not done as much as I could have to eradicate how predatorial bar culture can be, and I am disgusted that it has been taking place in establishments I run by people I considered friends at one point. In the last year, I cut all personal ties with Sean as I became more cognizant of his abhorrent behavior and am working to cut business ties with him at this time. Please stay tuned for our action plan; please don’t be silenced. I see you. I hear you. I believe you, and my actions will prove just that."
"Takashima Records and Parlor do not tolerate harassment or abuse. We are fully committed to swiftly determining the legal course of action regarding the recent allegations against certain partners of our businesses. Operations at Takashima Records and Parlor are halted until further notice while we rectify this situation. We regret that we cannot speak further on this at this time."
Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.