Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 3, 2020

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings June 2020

Posted By on Fri, Jul 3, 2020 at 7:23 AM

In June, St. Louis said goodbye to the beloved Local Chef Kitchen while welcoming a few new restaurants to the dining scene. - MABEL SUEN
  • MABEL SUEN
  • In June, St. Louis said goodbye to the beloved Local Chef Kitchen while welcoming a few new restaurants to the dining scene.

To say that the last few months have been a difficult time for the restaurant business is the understatement of the decade. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the St. Louis area this March, the industry was turned upside down and thrust into a future that remains uncertain.

In such an environment — and weighing the ethical ramifications of encouraging diners to go out to eat in the midst of a pandemic — we held off on doing our monthly roundup of restaurant openings and closings for March, April and May. However, even though the number of COVID-19 cases is rising nationwide and public health experts warn that we are in no way, shape or form out of the woods, the month of June has seen a restaurant industry slowly start to dip its toe into the waters of this new, dystopian normal. Hey, at least we can toast the Four Horseman of the apocalypse with a frosty, gooey butter concrete when they thunder in on their galloping steeds.



Closings
Local Chef Kitchen, 15270 Manchester Road, Ballwin
Lulu's Local Eatery, 3201 South Grand Boulevard (placed for sale)

Openings
Zenwich, 8 1/2 Euclid Avenue
Sunny's Cantina, 6655 Manchester Avenue
Sports & Social, 601 Clark Avenue (Inside Ballpark Village)
Chicken Out, 6197 Delmar Boulevard
Barrio, 740 Demun Avenue, Clayton (concept change)
Mission Taco Joint, 105 East Jefferson Avenue, Kirkwood
Shake Shack, 8885 Ladue Road, Suite H, Ladue

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Food Blog »

Speaking of St. Louis Restaurant Openings And Closings

Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. UPDATE: Parlor and Takashima Records Are Temporarily Closed As Sexual Assault Allegations Rock the Grove Read More

  2. Jeff Friesen of Taco Buddha Is Ready to Serve Again Read More

  3. Remembering Local Chef Kitchen Before It's Gone Read More

  4. Lulu's Local Eatery Is For Sale; Beloved Vegan Restaurant's Future Uncertain Read More

  5. Bakers for Black Lives Returns Sunday for a Juneteenth Jubilee Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 1, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation