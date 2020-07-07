Employees at Hotshots in Maryland Heights Test Positive for COVID-19

click to enlarge
The Hotshots in Maryland Heights has temporarily closed its doors.
A St. Louis-area sports bar and grill has closed this week after some of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.
The Hotshots location on Dorsett Road in Maryland Heights has temporarily closed its doors after multiple members of its staff have test positive for coronavirus.
The company announced in a statement that they had learned "very recently" about the diagnoses, and they promptly made the decision to temporarily close the bar.
“The safety of our team members and customers is always our top priority, so we have made the decision to close our doors for dine-in and curbside services for the time being as we address the situation with local officials and take necessary next steps,” reads the statement in part. “Our entire team has worked diligently to provide your favorite Hotshots experience in a safe manner and will continue to make the health and safety of our team members and guests our No. 1 priority.
"While we have worked very hard to serve our guests safety out of an abundance of caution," it continues, "we have still been impacted by the effects of this pandemic.”
It is not clear how many employees have tested positive for the virus, nor is it clear if those employees ever worked at the bar while they were infected. No date for reopening has yet been announced.
"We will communicate updates on our reopening plans and timelines in the future," the statement says.
The announcement comes as coronavirus cases are on the upswing in both the state of Missouri and the United States at large, and as going to bars and other indoor spaces is increasingly being seen as a high-risk activity
. Due to the tight proximity of customers in these spaces, as well as the lack of airflow and the extended duration of time people stay in them, bars make it easy to spread the virus, according to medical health professionals. In recent days, governors in states including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas have made the decision to close the bars in their states
.
The risk is so great, in fact, that infectious disease experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci who advises the president, have begun sounding the alarm about the propensity for our local watering holes to spread the disease.
"Bars: really not good," Fauci said during a testimony in front of a Senate Committee last week
. "We really got to stop that right now."
Just today, Missouri set a new record
for the largest number of coronavirus cases reported in a single day. So far, Missouri Governor Mike Parson has made no indication that he intends to close the state's bars or slow its reopening.
