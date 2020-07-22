Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

An Alice in Wonderland Themed Cocktail Event Is Coming to Town in November

Posted By on Wed, Jul 22, 2020 at 11:29 AM

click to enlarge An Alice in Wonderland themed cocktail party promises a surreal experience this November. - COMPLIMENTS OF BUZZNATION
  • COMPLIMENTS OF BUZZNATION
  • An Alice in Wonderland themed cocktail party promises a surreal experience this November.

This November, imbibers inclined toward the whimsical and surreal are in for a treat: An immersive, Alice in Wonderland-themed cocktail event is coming to St. Louis, and it promises to be a magical feast for all the senses.

The traveling party, sponsored by the event company the Wizard's Den, is scheduled for November 22 at a yet-to-be-disclosed location. The 90-minute-long, one-night-only experience gives guests the experience of being fully immersed into the dream-like world of Alice in Wonderland, complete with make-your-own Mad Hatter cocktails, flamingo croquet, red rose painting, "Eat Me" cakes and more "topsy-turvy" adventures.



A press release announcing the event describes the party as a "journey into the. magical realm of Wonderland" that will "take you down the rabbit hole and through the looking glass." Though tickets are not currently on sale, prospective guests are encouraged to pre-register through Zip-Tickets. Additional details and ticket purchase information will be revealed closer to the event. The ticket price includes two cocktails and two "Eat Me" cakes, plus the evening's activities.

For more information and to pre-register for this "tea party to end all tea parties," visit the event's page on Zip-Tickets.

We are always hungry for tips and feedback.

