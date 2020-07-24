Black Restaurant Week Kicks Off Today in St. Louis and Beyond

-
TKO Grill chef-owner Toronza “Tee” Cozart's menu is inspired by family recipes handed down to her from her mother.
Black Restaurant Week kicks off today and there’s never been a better time to support your favorite Black-owned restaurant in St. Louis.
Restaurants are struggling during the pandemic and many are doing all they can just to stay alive. It’s so important that we support the restaurants that we want to stay open. One easy way to support your favorites (or try some new flavors) is to order some carryout food from one of St. Louis’ many Black-owned restaurants.
Black Restaurant Week was started in Houston five years ago and this year it has expanded across the Midwest. The event aims to support the community by bringing attention to Black-owned restaurants and is especially helpful to restaurants that might not have large advertising budgets.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the event is also hoping to raise money
for the Black Farmer Emergency Fund and the Black Restaurant Emergency Fund.
To donate to those organizations or to learn more about participating St. Louis restaurants, visit BlackRestaurantWeeks.com
.
We’ve reviewed many of the participating restaurants, so if you want some insight into the best dishes to order, check out our reviews of Prime 55
, TKO Grill
, Kitchen 4AM
, Steve’s Hot Dogs
and more.
