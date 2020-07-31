Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 31, 2020

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings July 2020

Posted By on Fri, Jul 31, 2020 at 8:55 AM

9 Mile Garden, the city's first food truck park, was open for three weeks before it temporarily shuttered because of COVID-19. - COURTESY OF 9 MILE GARDEN
  • COURTESY OF 9 MILE GARDEN
  • 9 Mile Garden, the city's first food truck park, was open for three weeks before it temporarily shuttered because of COVID-19.

If you want a window into the abject hell COVID-19 has wreaked upon the food and beverage industry, consider 9 Mile Garden. Perhaps the highest profile — or at least most exciting — opening of the year, the food truck park opened with much fanfare on July 3rd as a vibrant, outdoor dining and entertainment venue. With its outdoor environment and commitment to sanitation and social distancing, 9 Mile Garden seemed like the perfect solution for folks desperate to eat and imbibe outside of their homes, but concerned about doing so in a public space. And yet, earlier this week, the venue announced that it would be temporarily shuttering in an effort to help the community tamp down the surge in COVID-19 cases.

This is the state of the restaurant business: Highs and lows, openings and closings, optimism and pessimism. Every day, a different restaurant (or, more likely, multiple restaurants), closes its dining room as owners and employees struggle to navigate the uncertainty. Fortunately, most of these are temporary; July only has one confirmed permanent closure. But as restaurants face a situation that is stably bad at best and worsening at worst, one has to wonder what the scene will look like by the end of this nightmarish year.



However, if the openings on this list are any indication, this industry has a lot of fight still left in it. We're rooting for you, fam.

Closings
Mike's Hot Dogs, 7293 Olive Boulevard, University City

Openings
Olive + Oak (moved), 216 W. Lockwood Avenue, Webster Groves
9 Mile Garden Food Truck Park (temporarily closed), 9375 Gravois Road, Affton
The Parkmoor, 220 W. Lockwood Avenue, Webster Groves
Clementine's Naughty and Nice Creamery (additional location), 20 Meadows Circle Drive, Suite 208, Lake St. Louis
Corner Pub and Grill O'Fallon (additional location), 2921 State Hwy K, O'Fallon
Vegan Deli and Butcher, 524 S. Main Street, St. Charles
The Bullock Rooftop Bar, 799 Clark Avenue, Ballpark Village
Freddie G's Chicken and Waffles, 1435 Salisbury Street

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Food Blog »

Speaking of 9 Mile Garden

Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Lion's Choice and Nudo House Partner for the King Beef Ramen Read More

  2. 9 Mile Garden Food Truck Park Closing in an Effort to Combat COVID-19 Read More

  3. Chef Mike Risk Is Busy as a Bee During COVID-19 Read More

  4. Public House Brewing Company’s Among the Willows Forges into St. Louis Read More

  5. Central West End 'Streateries' Expand Outdoor Dining, Starting Tonight Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 29, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation