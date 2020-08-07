Earthbound Debuts Blushing Cowboy Gose, Fresh Off Its New Canning Line

click to enlarge VIA EARTHBOUND BEER

A new strawberry gose, as fresh as fresh can be.

Ordinarily, we’d use this weekly space to tell you about the release of a specific beer or spirit, tied to a regional brewer or distiller. And we’ll still do that, in terms of mentioning Blushing Cowboy, a 6% ABV strawberry gose from, which will be sold at the Cherokee Street facility as early as today.What makes this particular release interesting, though, is that it’ll be the first beer to come off of the new canning line at Earthbound, which was running for the first time just yesterday, in live time as we spoke to Earthbound’s “Presiding Comrade” Stuart Keating.Reached by phone, he noted that the facility purchased the new line from Fillmore, a St. Louis fabrication business that specializes in brewing and canning equipment. The move to a new canning line will double Earthbound’s capability, a real need at this moment.“So we had a canning line, obviously,” says Keating. “But we’re needing to can even more now. We’ve had to pivot to package sales in order to survive.”Earthbound’s tap room has been closed to the public throughout the pandemic, though a walk-up window has allowed the facility to have some on-site sales, with patrons enjoying the expanded patio seating available outside. They’ve also worked with cross-street neighbor Yaqui’s to provide beer and spirits for weekend-only outdoor music nights, with Iowa Street closed to traffic, giving an added boost to sales on those evenings. But with many of Earthbound’s key accounts also closed by COVID-19, or operating at a skeleton-crew level, the brewery’s been promoting sales at supermarkets and specialty stores.That will mean moving even more of their sales to package, which has primarily come via 16 oz. cans, though some select beers will come out in alternate sizes, like 375 and 500 ml. bottles, or the 22 oz. bombers that are found around town and at the Earthbound on-site store.Full of news in the past week, Earthbound’s also moving their sales footprint east, to four Illinois counties as early as next week, finally gaining distribution in the metro east.“The next step has been moving to Illinois,” Keating says. “And we’ve had a good relationship with our Missouri distributor, ShowMe Beverages. So we’re following them over there.”And in a last bit of news, Fattened Caf has taken over the kitchen at Earthbound. Though patrons are not currently able to get a full, sit-down experience on-site, the “Filipino barbecue pop up and catering concept” will be selling products via Earthbound, as well as at large food retailers like Schnucks.But back to that beer. If you’re reading this today, Friday, you can pop over to Earthbound and enjoy one canned just yesterday, Thursday. Unlike some recent beers offered by the brewery, Blushing Cowboy’s coming out in a goodly batch, enough that it should be available well beyond this weekend and for several to come.The house describes it as “a slightly-sour, slightly-salt wheat beer of German origin. We add a lot of strawberry, which gives it a very beautiful blush and a lot of flavor. There’s coriander, too, which really helps pop the strawberry flavor. We’ve done it a couple of times as a draft. It’s been super popular and a real favorite here.”Riverfront Times