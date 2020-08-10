Whataburger Is Coming to Missouri

click to enlarge
Soon Missouri fans of San Antonio-based Whataburger won’t have to wait for a road trip to get their favorite Texas treat.
In celebration of its 70th anniversary, legendary fast food chain Whataburger announced
that it is expanding its market into Missouri, Kansas and Tennessee.
They’re planning to build 35 restaurants next year (25 chain locations and ten franchise) and have also announced the debut of a food truck and a renewed focus on their Whataburger Feeding Student Success program
to provide food, scholarships and community involvement to “support students in achieving success.”
“The brand is taking innovative steps to meet the needs of the next generation of Whataburger fans – while still holding true to the things that matter to our longtime customers,” said Whataburger CEO Ed Nelson. “Stay safe. We can’t wait to celebrate in person when the time is right.”
Whataburger was in the news frequently in recent times as a favorite of former presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke, who showed his Texas pride by making frequent stops into different locations of the chain as he toured across the state.
More news on Whataburger locations as we have it, but in other burger news: Shake Shack is looking into adding drive-throughs. As a response to the pandemic, the chain (started by St. Louis-born restaurateur Danny Meyer) is looking into adding walk-up and drive-through pickup lanes so customers can preorder food and then get it safely and easily.
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.