Coffeestamp Microroasters & Coffee Bar Opens in Fox Park

Coffeestamp Microroasters & Coffee Bar opened below the Clapp brothers coffee roasting operation.
Last week, two brothers from Honduras opened a new coffee shop in St. Louis' Fox Park neighborhood. They call it Coffeestamp Microroasters & Coffee Bar
Patrick and Spencer Clapp began their commercial endeavors in 2018, roasting beans above a window-tinting shop on South Jefferson Avenue, just down the block from the Way Out Club and Trader Bob's Tattoo Shop. They didn't have a storefront for their second-floor space, but they had in a booth at Soulard Farmers Market where they sold personalized roasted beans that they sourced internationally. When the bottom floor of their roasting building became available, the brothers jumped at the opportunity to expand their business. After a few loans and some pretty impressive handy work, Coffeestamp (2511 South Jefferson Ave., 314-797-8113
) is open for business.
The brothers were raised around food and coffee production. Growing up in Honduras, their mother owned a restaurant and made sure the boys knew how to cook their own meals.
"We've always been related to the food industry," Patrick says. "Even myself, I've worked at different restaurants."
The boys grew up around the Giron family who specialized in coffee production in Honduras. Patrick refers to them as family but they aren't blood related. This sparked their interest in roasting beans from families who work hard to produce the best coffee in Honduras and all around the world.
The new shop offers a wide array of coffee beverages and small bites like empanadas and sweet treats.
Opening in the middle of the pandemic has been hard, as expected. The brothers signed their final loan for the space the day St. Louis announced the stay-at-home order. Apparently, it hasn't slowed them much. They've only been open for five days but have received much love and support from the community.
Patrick doesn't seem worried about the future of their shop. It's a unique old building filled with love. They're dedicated to service and some damn good coffee. That never goes out of style.
Check out their website here.
They still sell bags of beans and plan to keep their booth at Soulard Farmers Market open.
