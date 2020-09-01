Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, September 1, 2020

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: August 2020

Posted By on Tue, Sep 1, 2020 at 6:05 AM

Guerrilla Street Food's Delmar and 2nd Shift Brewery locations have closed as the owners focus on the Webster Groves store. - KELLY GLUECK
  • KELLY GLUECK
  Guerrilla Street Food's Delmar and 2nd Shift Brewery locations have closed as the owners focus on the Webster Groves store.

The month of August saw a flurry of activity the St. Louis restaurant scene hasn't experienced since the COVID-19 outbreak hit the area hard this past March. Some of it was good news as new concepts continue to find a way, thanks to innovative owners who are trying to figure out how to keep the lights on with empty (or low capacity) dining rooms. Wing Runner, from the BEAST Butcher & Block team, and Sub Division, a sandwich delivery service from the folks behind Polite Society — both "ghost kitchens" that utilize an existing space for a different purpose — both show how much restaurateurs are willing to hustle to meet changing demand. Meanwhile, Made. By Lia, a new bakery in Florissant from acclaimed pastry chef Lia Weber shows that not even a pandemic can keep down someone's longtime dream of owning her own bakery.

But the news was not all good — far from it. This month saw several losses in the St. Louis restaurant community, a foreboding sign that perhaps the true extent of the pandemic's destructive impact on the industry is only beginning to be felt. Two longtime spots, Lemay's 66 year-old institution Cusanelli's and Westport mainstay Paul Mineo's both announced that they were unable to withstand the COVID-19 downturn. The Tenderloin Room, refreshed and re-opened with much fanfare this December, shuttered its doors with the promise to reopen in a post-pandemic reality, and Guerrilla Street Food shuttered two locations, hoping to refocus on its roots and dedicate itself to its remaining Webster Groves spot and food truck.



A bad month, or a sign of things to come?

Closings
Byrd & Barrel (moving), 3422 S. Jefferson Avenue, Cherokee
Caruso's Deli, 1000 Washington Avenue, Downtown
Cusanelli's, 705 Lemay Ferry Road, Lemay
Guerrilla Street Food (Delmar and 2nd Shift Locations), 6120 Delmar Boulevard, the Loop; 1601 Sublette Avenue, the Hill
Paul Mineo's Trattoria, 333 West Port Plaza Drive, Westport
Three Monkey's, 3153 Morganford Road, Tower Grove South
The Eatery Food Hall, 211 N. Broadway, Downtown
The Tenderloin Room, 232 Kingshighway Boulevard, Central West End

Openings
Asador Del Sur, 7322 Manchester Road, Maplewood
Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream (moved), 7376 Manchester Road, Maplewood
Hangar Kitchen + Bar, 9528 Manchester Road, Rock Hill
Juanita's Creole Soul Cafe, 3301 Meramec Street, Dutchtown
Mack's Bar & Grill, 5513 Pershing Avenue, Debaliviere Place
Made. By Lia, 610 Rue St. Francois, Florissant
Sub Division (inside Polite Society), 1923 Park Avenue, Lafayette Square
Wing Runner (inside BEAST Butcher & Block), 4156 Manchester Avenue, the Grove

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.
