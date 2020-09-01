St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: August 2020

KELLY GLUECK

Guerrilla Street Food's Delmar and 2nd Shift Brewery locations have closed as the owners focus on the Webster Groves store.

Closings



Openings



The month of August saw a flurry of activity the St. Louis restaurant scene hasn't experienced since the COVID-19 outbreak hit the area hard this past March. Some of it was good news as new concepts continue to find a way, thanks to innovative owners who are trying to figure out how to keep the lights on with empty (or low capacity) dining rooms. Wing Runner, from the BEAST Butcher & Block team, and Sub Division, a sandwich delivery service from the folks behind Polite Society — both "ghost kitchens" that utilize an existing space for a different purpose — both show how much restaurateurs are willing to hustle to meet changing demand. Meanwhile, Made. By Lia, a new bakery in Florissant from acclaimed pastry chef Lia Weber shows that not even a pandemic can keep down someone's longtime dream of owning her own bakery.But the news was not all good — far from it. This month saw several losses in the St. Louis restaurant community, a foreboding sign that perhaps the true extent of the pandemic's destructive impact on the industry is only beginning to be felt. Two longtime spots, Lemay's 66 year-old institution Cusanelli's and Westport mainstay Paul Mineo's both announced that they were unable to withstand the COVID-19 downturn. The Tenderloin Room, refreshed and re-opened with much fanfare this December, shuttered its doors with the promise to reopen in a post-pandemic reality, and Guerrilla Street Food shuttered two locations, hoping to refocus on its roots and dedicate itself to its remaining Webster Groves spot and food truck.A bad month, or a sign of things to come?