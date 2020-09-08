Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Food & Wine Names BEAST Craft BBQ One of the Best BBQ Restaurants in the U.S.

Posted By on Tue, Sep 8, 2020 at 10:25 AM

BEAST Craft BBQ is again receiving national recognition for its outstanding smoked meats. - MABEL SUEN
  • MABEL SUEN
  • BEAST Craft BBQ is again receiving national recognition for its outstanding smoked meats.

BEAST Craft BBQ (20 S. Belt Road West, Belleville, IL; 618-257-9000), the Belleville smokehouse that has consistently received local and national acclaim since opening in 2014, has another feather to add into its well-plumed cap: Food & Wine hasincluded it on its 2020 list of the Best BBQ Restaurants in America.

The culinary magazine announced its honorees last week, breaking down the winners by state. BEAST Craft BBQ was named in the Illinois category, together with Chicago's Lem's BBQ and Honey 1 BBQ, as well as 17th Street Barbecue of Murphysboro.



In the article, food writer David Landsel praises BEAST's wagyu brisket as "boundlessly flavorful," saying that it "offered a potent reminder that meat quality really matters." The author further notes that, though located across the river, BEAST should be considered some of the best barbecue in the St. Louis area.

In addition to BEAST Craft BBQ, owners David and Meggan Sandusky operate BEAST Butcher & Block in the Grove, which resumed its live-fire brunch service this past weekend, as well as the adjacent butcher and prepared-foods spot the Butchery. The husband and wife team have also announced that they will be opening a third restaurant, BEAST Southern Kitchen & BBQ, in Columbia, Illinois, later this year.

Check out the full list of honorees here.

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Food Blog »

Speaking of...

Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. For the Bellwether's Thomas Futrell, Making Guests Feel Comfortable Is Paramount Read More

  2. Lazy Tiger, a New Bar from the Owners of Retreat Gastropub and Yellowbelly, Opens Today Read More

  3. St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: August 2020 Read More

  4. Whataburger Is Coming to Missouri Read More

  5. St. Louis' Modern Brewery Rolls Out Line of "Oops! All" Single-Hopped IPAs Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 2, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation