Monday, September 14, 2020

Insomnia Cookies Is Giving Teachers Free Cookies, Which They Very Much Deserve

Posted By on Mon, Sep 14, 2020 at 5:01 PM

Teachers are the best. Not only do they deal with your kids for about 180 days of the year, they usually do it with a smile, too.

Teachers across St. Louis had to adapt quickly and put on a brave face when the pandemic swept across the nation. They not only had to go online and try to teach from there, they also spent most of the summer wondering what school would be like this year and if they’d have to risk their lives by going in person or risk their sanity by trying to teach online again.



Most of them have found ways to not only keep the attention of children in virtual classrooms, but to also still teach kids important lessons while everyone in the country is having a simultaneous meltdown. If you didn’t already know that teachers were heroes before this year, you surely know by now.

That’s why teachers, of all people, deserve a cookie. And with three locations in the St. Louis area, Insomnia Cookies is happy to provide.

Built on the idea that stoners want late night cookies delivered, the company has a side gig of selling high-quality cookies to non-stoned people in the daylight hours, too. And now teachers can visit any of the locations and get a free six-pack of cookies along with any in-store purchase. So basically, buy one cookie, get six for free.

Teachers must show their ID to get the deal, but the company is giving free cookies to teachers of students of any age, from kindergarten through university. (Make sure to get yourself some free cookies, adjunct professors. You have to do something to even out that crap pay.) The deal runs all this month through to September 30, 2020.

So if you’re a teacher who needs a little cookie (as a treat), close down your computer and head into Insomnia Cookies. And if you're too busy to run out now, just stop by a little later — all locations are open until midnight. See below to find the location nearest you.

Insomnia Cookies (Central West End)
226 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, MO 63108
314-207-4144

Insomnia Cookies (downtown)
1136 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO 63101
314-690-4022

Insomnia Cookies (University City)
6301 Delmar Blvd, University City, MO 63130
626-0675

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
