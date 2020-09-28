Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, September 28, 2020

Hamburger Mary's in St. Louis Has Closed (Again)

Posted By on Mon, Sep 28, 2020 at 3:25 PM

HAMBURGER MARY'S PERFORMERS INCLUDE ALEXIS PRINCIPLE, ASIA T. O’HARA, KRISTA VERSACE, NINA DIANGELO, SABRINA WHITE, TIFFANY T. HUNTER. PHOTO CREDITS BELOW.
Your favorite hamburger joint/drag bar has closed, and now you have to find a new spot to be entertained while hungover at Sunday brunch.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the local location of the Hamburger Mary’s chain (400 Washington Avenue) closed down forever after a show on Saturday evening. The Post-Dispatch cited an employee and a Facebook post from drag performer Mokha Montrese that read:



“There’s nothing to be ashamed of 2020 COVID-19 has been a tough time for everyone. Please hold your head up high and don’t look back… Hamburger Mary’s St Louis is now closed.”

The entertaining chain opened a location in St. Louis in midtown in 2012 and it was known for supplying both Saturday night entertainment and Sunday morning regrets. This spot closed down in 2014 but new owners reopened the franchise downtown a few years later.

Though the location changed, the events offered on site and much of the experience stayed the same. The menu was funny, the food was appropriately greasy and the entertainment was constant — with many a local lady taking a turn on the stage as Madonna or St. Louis legend Tina Turner.

Hamburger Mary’s Wednesday night bingo was a long-running tradition and for now it still appears on the restaurant’s website, along with its other weekly events.

More information as we have it.


Photo credits for queens at the top: Alexis Principle, St. Louis (photo courtesy of Alexis Principle), Asia T. O’Hara, Dallas (photo by Kristofer Reynolds), Krista Versace, St. Louis (photo by Kristofer Reynolds) Nina DiAngelo, Minneapolis (photo courtesy of Nina DiAngelo), Sabrina White, Baltimore (photo by Steve Weiner Photography) , Tiffany T. Hunter, St. Louis (photo by Ginger Snap Photography)

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
