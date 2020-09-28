Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 28, 2020

St. Louis' Legendary Mangia Italiano Is For Sale

Posted By on Mon, Sep 28, 2020 at 9:32 AM

click to enlarge Mangia Italiano, a South Grand mainstay, is in search of a buyer. - MABEL SUEN
  • MABEL SUEN
  • Mangia Italiano, a South Grand mainstay, is in search of a buyer.

A big transition is underway in the South Grand food scene: Mangia Italiano (3145 South Grand Boulevard, 314-664-8585), the south city mainstay that has been serving up fresh pasta and Italian-American staples since 1983, is for sale.

According to the commercial real estate site BizBuySell, owner James Bonsanti is looking to sell the restaurant for $179,000 as a turnkey operation. The buyer will take over the space's $6,599.50 per month lease for its prime South Grand location and emphasizes the potential to add a patio to increase its dining capacity.



Citing "partners retiring" as the reason for the desired sale, the advertisement notes the restaurants bar, two dining rooms and downstairs events space, together with its reputation as an area hot spot, as enticements for a potential buyer. After nearly four decades in business, the spot indeed has its share of loyalists who regularly pack the place for its Italian comfort fare, as well as its 3 a.m. bar, which is a bastion of late-night revelry in the neighborhood.

Began as a fresh pasta shop and Italian deli in 1983 by Richard "Doc" and Micci Parmley, Mangia Italiano has seen several owners over the years, including David Burmeister and his partners Paul Smith, Landis Irvin and Russell Davis, who sold the restaurant to Bonsanti in 2011.

We have reached out to Mangia Italiano for comment and will update as more details emerge.

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Food Blog »

Speaking of...

Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Bogart's Smokehouse and Southern to Close for the Fall and Winter. Thanks, COVID-19 Read More

  2. John Matthews of Pappy's Smokehouse Is Hopeful As He Prepares Second Location Read More

  3. Insomnia Cookies Is Giving Teachers Free Cookies, Which They Very Much Deserve Read More

  4. St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: August 2020 Read More

  5. Lazy Tiger, a New Bar from the Owners of Retreat Gastropub and Yellowbelly, Opens Today Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 23, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation