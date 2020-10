St. Louis' First-Ever Taco Week Hits Town in This Month

click to enlarge Hailey Bollinger

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The first-ever taco-themed restaurant week is coming to St. Louis in just a couple of weeks.Following the success of the Burger Week , we're launching a similar event in celebration of the humble taco. From October 19 through October 26, St. Louisans can look forward to consuming as many $5 taco specials as possible during St. Louis Taco Week — which is to say, all of the tacos.We have fifteen restaurants already scheduled to participate, with more to be announced soon. And, like with theother restaurant weeks, there will be a stamp-able passport to help keep track of your weekly taco consumption. Passport stamps will also make you eligible for a variety of prizes. Four stamps makes you eligible for a grand prize.To see participating restaurants, find out more about St. Louis Taco Week and sign up to participate in the event, visit STLTacoWeek.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram