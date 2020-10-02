Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 2, 2020

St. Louis' First-Ever Taco Week Hits Town in This Month

Posted By on Fri, Oct 2, 2020 at 4:11 PM

click to enlarge HAILEY BOLLINGER
  • Hailey Bollinger

The first-ever taco-themed restaurant week is coming to St. Louis in just a couple of weeks.

Following the success of the Riverfront Times’ Burger Week, we're launching a similar event in celebration of the humble taco. From October 19 through October 26, St. Louisans can look forward to consuming as many $5 taco specials as possible during St. Louis Taco Week — which is to say, all of the tacos.



We have fifteen restaurants already scheduled to participate, with more to be announced soon. And, like with the RFT’s other restaurant weeks, there will be a stamp-able passport to help keep track of your weekly taco consumption. Passport stamps will also make you eligible for a variety of prizes. Four stamps makes you eligible for a grand prize.

To see participating restaurants, find out more about St. Louis Taco Week and sign up to participate in the event, visit STLTacoWeek.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Food Blog »

Speaking of...

Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: September 2020 Read More

  2. St. Louis' Legendary Mangia Italiano Is For Sale Read More

  3. Hamburger Mary's in St. Louis Has Closed (Again) Read More

  4. Le Méridien Executive Chef Michael Frank Is an Artist When it Comes to Food Read More

  5. Bogart's Smokehouse and Southern to Close for the Fall and Winter. Thanks, COVID-19 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 30, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation