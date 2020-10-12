Pueblo Nuevo, Longtime Hazelwood Mainstay, Is Closing This Month

click to enlarge IAN FROEB

Get the birria while you can; Pueblo Nuevo will close on October 29.

It is with heavy hearts that we have to announce Pueblo Nuevo will be closing after 37 years. We would like to thank the community, friends, family and regulars for all the support over the years. It has been amazing! We have laughed, cried, ate, drank, danced, cooked, loved, prayed and partied together and we are grateful for it all! It is a wild world we are living in and we ask that you be patient, be kind to each other and support your local businesses if you are able. It has been an honor to serve you and we will truly miss it! Our last day of service will be Thursday October 29th- we hope to see you sometime between now and then! If you have any photos or memories please share them!

The St. Louis restaurant community is about to get a little less delicious:, a bastion of Mexican cuisine in Hazelwood, is closing. The restaurant announced the news on its Facebook page, stating that October 29 will be its last day of service.The Morales family, who has owned the restaurant for 37 years, did not cite a reason for the closure, simply stating that, "It is a crazy, wild world we are living in and we ask that you be patient, be kind to each other and support your local businesses if you are able." The statement also thanks their loyal customers and asks anyone with memories of the restaurant to share them with the family.Celebrated for its ability to balance traditional Mexican fare with Tex-Mex favorites, Pueblo Nuevo was one of the culinary highlights of its stretch of North Lindbergh Boulevard in north county. Known for its birria, tamales and pozole, the restaurant was beloved by patrons from around the city, who would make the drive for a taste of the Morales family's cooking.Though the Moraleses did not explicitly mention the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for their closure, it's no secret that the outbreak has wreaked havoc on the industry, with restaurants forced to survive off takeout business and reduced capacity dine-in service.We have reached out to Pueblo Nuevo and will update with any additional information, should it become available. In the meantime, you can read the Morales' entire statement below.