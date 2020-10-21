St. Louis Restaurant Now Selling Diamond-Dusted Wings, Because You're Worth It

click to enlarge Chris Lowe

These may be the most luxe wings known to man.

It's getting dark at 5 p.m., the weather is cold and dreary, and we're on what feels like the eighth rendition of March. But just when it feels like there is no light in this cruel, cruel world, we've found our beacon in the form of glittery, diamond-dust-covered chicken wings.Behold, these things of beauty. Iridescent flats and drummies, coated in a sticky glaze looking as if they shot from the Oort Cloud via a blazing comet and landed right here in STL, still awash in all of their interstellar glory. Just look at how the light bounces off these beauties; it's an actual rainbow of flavor.These glitter wings, or "Diamond Wicked Wings" as they are officially called, are the latest tease from, a new wing restaurant owned by Chris Lowe that is set to open on November 1. Lowe has been generating buzz for the restaurant on the restaurant's Facebook page, which has touted everything from 24 Karat gold-covered wings to Hennessy-glazed turkey legs.Though Wayyytoomuchsauce is not open for another week and a half, Lowe is taking pre-orders for the "Diamond Wicked Wings." $35 will get you 25 wings and, undoubtedly, the most luxurious culinary experience around.I mean, you're gonna poop glitter, right? Magical.