Corpse Reviver, a Halloween Pop-Up with Spooky To-Go Cocktails, Is Open This Weekend

click to enlarge WE EAT STUFF

You can get your spooky libations for her or to-go at Yellowbelly's Corpse Reviver pop-up.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Trick-or-treating is cancelled, Halloween parties are verboten, and we're living in a pandemic hellscape. In other words, we already have plenty of reasons to drink. Thankfully,is giving us another.The Central West End modern tiki spot has brought back its Corpse Reviver pop-up this year, a Halloween-themed pop-up of spooky libations. Like last year, the festive cocktails, developed by acclaimed barman Tim Wiggins, are available at Yellowbelly, but this time around, he and co-owner Travis Howard are making their beverages available for the home consumer as well."Last year, we really went all out on the pop-up bar and St. Louis really showed up," Wiggins says. However, noting the changes brought about by the pandemic, he and Howard felt it was necessary to give diners an at-home option, adding, "We wanted to honor the concept with top-notch cocktails but make it available so everyone can celebrate in their preferred environment."Corpse Reviver, which runs this Friday and Saturday Halloween, features six different drinks, including the "Blood Bath," made with Campari, blood orange, raspberry vermouth and sparkling wine, the "Ghost Malone," featuring vodka, pineapple, coconut, almond, lime, ginger beer and "coco-caine" dust and, of course, the pop-up's namesake drink, the "Corpse Reviver," a tequila, curaçao noir, Averna, acai berry and grapefruit soda libation. Drinks can be enjoyed on Yellowbelly's heated patio or inside for limited capacity dine-in service.However, Howard and Wiggins are especially excited to be giving people the craft cocktail experience at home. Guests who choose to enjoy their beverages at home can either have the pre-made or order a Corpse Reviver six-pack, which includes six cocktails, festive cups and ingredients to finish the drinks at home. The price for this spooky party pack is $66, and a portion of all of the pop-up's sales — both in-person and to-go — are being donated to the ACLU of Missouri."As much as want to keep ppl safe and encourage safety, we still want people to enjoy themselves and have reason to celebrate, especially around the holidays," Howard says. "They will be different this year, so we are trying to find ways for people to have some fun. Maybe a group of friends can sit outside somewhere socially distant by fire pit; At least it gives them a chance to have some sort of socialization, even with limited options for where they can do that."