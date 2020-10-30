Aldi’s Boozy Advent Calendars Hit Stores the Day After the Election

click to enlarge
The geniuses at Aldi have done it again. Not only are their legendary advent calendars extra awesome this year, they’re also hitting stores the morning after the election, on November 4.
So if you need to buy a daily dose of alcohol and cheese to get through the end of the year (and who could blame you, honestly), get yourself to a local Aldi after staying up all night to watch election returns.
courtesy Aldi
Aldi's Vista Bay Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar
The big news this year is that they’re going to offer a hard seltzer advent calendar, so all of you people going through White Claw withdrawals during lockdown better start looking for a quarter for your shopping cart.
They’re also releasing the more classic wine and cheese advent calendars, and we got a preview of those tasty holiday classics.
The 2020 Collection Wine Advent Calendar
includes 24 bottles at the 187-milliliter size, which are great for multiple reasons. Not only are they cute, they’ll also help you keep your alcohol consumption in check as each of these little bottles is about one extra-large glass of wine. (Seriously, who drinks small glasses of wine these days?)
click to enlarge
We popped open the box for a sneak peak at the week's ahead, and the unit contained ten reds, four roses, eight whites and two bubbly friends. The box costs $69.99 and seems to be worth every penny.
click to enlarge
JAIME LEES
Hello, you beautiful babies.
The perfect pairing for the wine box is the Emporium Selection Cheese Advent Calendar
. Priced at just $14.99, this cute little calendar dispenses a snacking-size piece of cheese for each day of December leading up to Christmas. The cool thing with this one is that the box contains many different flavors (including a positively wild looking bright green cheddar with sage) so in addition to enjoying some of your favorite cheeses, you also get to try a bit of flavors that you might normally be hesitant to buy.
click to enlarge
The large selection of advent calendars
will be available at all local Aldi locations, but the ones with alcohol will only be offered at Aldi locations that already sell booze. You probably already know if your favorite location sells booze, but if you want to find out you can search it at the Aldi store finder
.
click to enlarge
JAIME LEES
The perfect pair.
