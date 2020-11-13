Friday, November 13, 2020
St. Louis Pizza Week Hits Town This Month
Following the success of the Riverfront Times’ Burger Week
and Taco Week
, we're launching a highly anticipated event week in celebration of the glamorous, essential showstopper that is the pizza pie. From November 17 through November 23, St. Louisans can look forward to consuming as many $8 pizza specials as possible during St. Louis Pizza Week
— which is to say, all of the pizza.
We have fifteen restaurants already scheduled to participate, with more to be announced soon. And, like with the RFT’s other restaurant weeks, there will be a stamp-able passport to help keep track of your weekly pizza consumption. Passport stamps will also make you eligible for a variety of prizes. Four stamps makes you eligible for a grand prize.
To see participating restaurants, find out more about St. Louis Pizza Week and sign up to participate in the event, visit STLPizzaWeek.com
or follow Pizza Week on Facebook
and Instagram
.
