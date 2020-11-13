Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 13, 2020

St. Louis Pizza Week Hits Town This Month

Posted By on Fri, Nov 13, 2020 at 10:37 AM

click to enlarge It's that special time of year... - MABEL SUEN
  • MABEL SUEN
  • It's that special time of year...

Following the success of the Riverfront Times’ Burger Week and Taco Week, we're launching a highly anticipated event week in celebration of the glamorous, essential showstopper that is the pizza pie. From November 17 through November 23, St. Louisans can look forward to consuming as many $8 pizza specials as possible during St. Louis Pizza Week — which is to say, all of the pizza.

We have fifteen restaurants already scheduled to participate, with more to be announced soon. And, like with the RFT’s other restaurant weeks, there will be a stamp-able passport to help keep track of your weekly pizza consumption. Passport stamps will also make you eligible for a variety of prizes. Four stamps makes you eligible for a grand prize.



To see participating restaurants, find out more about St. Louis Pizza Week and sign up to participate in the event, visit STLPizzaWeek.com or follow Pizza Week on Facebook and Instagram.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Food Blog »

Speaking of...

More by Riverfront Times Marketing

Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Golden Hoosier, Opening Next Spring, Aims to Recast a Stretch of South City Read More

  2. Mohammed Qadadeh of American Falafel Made a Delicious Career Change Read More

  3. St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings October 2020 Read More

  4. For Yolklore's Mary Bogacki, the Decision to Remain Open Is About Community Read More

  5. Aldi’s Boozy Advent Calendars Hit Stores the Day After the Election Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 11, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation