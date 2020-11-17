Delmar's Peacock Diner to Close Temporarily, Blueberry Hill Goes Carry-Out Only

click to enlarge
Blueberry Hill will be going carry-out only due to new restrictions meant to slow the spread of coronavirus.
In light of new "safer at home" restrictions set in place by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page in order to slow the spread of COVID-19, two Delmar Loop eateries will change up how they operate for the near future.
According to a press release sent Tuesday afternoon, the Peacock Diner (6261 Delmar Blvd, University City; 314-721-5555)
is temporarily closed in response to the restrictions.
Blueberry Hill (6504 Delmar Boulevard, University City; 314-727-4444)
, meanwhile, will switch to a carry-out only model, though customers will still be able to eat that carried-out food at the restaurant's outdoor tables if they wish.
"At the moment, we don’t have inside seating due to restrictions, but we ARE OPEN every day from 11:00 am ‘til 10:00 pm for carryout with great food prepared fresh by our dedicated staff PLUS draught beers, bottled beers, canned beers, and our strong cocktails and shots," Joe Edwards, owner of both Peacock Diner and Blueberry Hill, says of the latter in a statement.
Food and beverages can be ordered through Blueberry Hill's website
for either a scheduled for a time of your choosing or ASAP.
The county's "safer at home" restrictions
, which are in effect as of today, come as the region is seeing record-high numbers in hospitalizations as COVID-19 cases threaten to overrun the healthcare system. The guidelines ban drinking or eating in bars or restaurants in the county and limit private gatherings to just ten people, while dropping the number of people allowed in businesses that can
remain open to just 25 percent capacity. They also indicate that residents should stay at home except to go to work, purchase food or other supplies, or receive healthcare.
The new guidelines have already received pushback from some local businesses, with a group of local restaurant owners, including those behind Bartolino's (5914 South Lindbergh Blvd, Green Park; 314-487-4545), threatening to sue, and vowing to defy the orders
.
"Our employees are FAMILY, and Sam Page took a direct uppercut towards their livelihood," Bartolino's posted Sunday on Facebook. "We have partnered with other local county restaurants to file a lawsuit against Sam Page, and plan to REMAIN OPEN for SAFE Indoor Dining."
Page, for his part, has attempted to make clear that he's not excited about imposing the restrictions, but that the science has made clear that it's the right call.
"This is not politics, so please stop politicizing this," Page said during a press briefing on Monday. "This is a pandemic. This is making people sick. This is not the cold or the flu. This is a deadly virus."
