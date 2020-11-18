Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Esquire Crowns Balkan Treat Box and Indo Two of the Best New Restaurants in America

Posted By on Wed, Nov 18, 2020 at 10:21 AM

Balkan Treat Box and Indo were named two of the best new restaurants in America in Esquire's annual roundup. - MABEL SUEN
  • MABEL SUEN
  • Balkan Treat Box and Indo were named two of the best new restaurants in America in Esquire's annual roundup.

The hospitality industry has had little to celebrate this year, but two St. Louis restaurants are offering a glimmer of light in an otherwise dark slog: Balkan Treat Box (8103 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves; 314-733-5700) and Indo (1642D Tower Grove Avenue, 314-899-9333) have been named two of the best new restaurants in America by Esquire, occupying two of the 23 spots on the list.

The annual list, which the magazine released yesterday, represents the best and brightest new spots around the country, praising them as a a representation of the "stubborn survival of community in the face of what can only be described as an existential threat." And indeed, since March of this year, the industry across the country — nay world — has taken a beating that calls into question its very survival.



But, as the authors note, these 23 honorees serve as one more reminder of a restaurant's power to nourish our souls as well as our bodies. In that spirit, Indo is praised for the awe-inspiring talent of chef and owner Nick Bognar, whose culinary prowess is likened to the guitar virtuosity of the late Eddie Van Halen.

Edo and Loryn Nalic's Balkan Treat Box, too, earns high marks for shining a light on Bosnian cuisine, especially its pide, a boat-shaped, toppings-filled bread that the authors insist gives pizza a run for its money.

"Given the current climate of today's restaurant scene, [the honor] felt like a light in such an uncertain time," the Nalics wrote on Balkan Treat Box's Facebook page.

We couldn't agree more.

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Food Blog »

Trending

For Detective Sgt. Heather Taylor, SLMPD's Racism Was Her Toughest Case
Fighting to Breathe — and to Breathe Life into Her Community
Hartmann: Josh Hawley and the Art of the Lie
Best of St. Louis 2020 Goods & Services
Best of St. Louis 2020 Sports & Recreation
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Delmar's Peacock Diner to Close Temporarily, Blueberry Hill Goes Carry-Out Only Read More

  2. Executive Chef Dakota Kolb Comes Home to Quincy Street Bistro Read More

  3. St. Louis Pizza Week Hits Town This Month Read More

  4. The Golden Hoosier, Opening Next Spring, Aims to Recast a Stretch of South City Read More

  5. Mohammed Qadadeh of American Falafel Made a Delicious Career Change Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 11, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation