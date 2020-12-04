Fire Hits Brennan's New Location, Closing CWE Bar Once Again

-
CHRIS KEATING
-
RFT may have to create a new category for "Best Bar, Worst Luck" just for Brennan's.
Brennan's is closed, again. Barely three weeks after the neighborhood bar finished its very chill move to a new location
— just 45 steps away from its original home of seventeen years in the Central West End — a very unchill fire Wednesday morning left "significant fire and water damage on both the ground and second floor," the bar announced Wednesday.
The St. Louis Fire Department said no one was injured in the blaze, reports KSDK (Channel 5)
.
In a social media post Thursday morning, Brennan's said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, "but we suspect no malintent."
"Luckily, most of our products, including our & our lounge members' humidors and cigars are free from damage," the post continued. "However, this is quite a setback and these next several months will require even more love, care and restoration than the last 9 months of new construction."
The fire isn't the first setback to hit the relocated bar. Last month, it was forced to temporarily close just one week after reopening when a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
But while Brennan's physical location may be shuttered, the ever-classy joint has rolled out a delivery service
that will take orders starting December 7 for its whiskeys, cocktails and cigars. For more info on supporting Brennan's and ordering its booze and snacks, head over to the aptly named BoozeandSnacks.com.
Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.