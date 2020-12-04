Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 4, 2020

Fire Hits Brennan's New Location, Closing CWE Bar Once Again

Posted By on Fri, Dec 4, 2020 at 11:42 AM

RFT may have to create a new category for "Best Bar, Worst Luck" just for Brennan's. - CHRIS KEATING
  • CHRIS KEATING
  • RFT may have to create a new category for "Best Bar, Worst Luck" just for Brennan's.

Brennan's is closed, again. Barely three weeks after the neighborhood bar finished its very chill move to a new location — just 45 steps away from its original home of seventeen years in the Central West End — a very unchill fire Wednesday morning left "significant fire and water damage on both the ground and second floor," the bar announced Wednesday.

The St. Louis Fire Department said no one was injured in the blaze, reports KSDK (Channel 5).




In a social media post Thursday morning, Brennan's said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, "but we suspect no malintent."

"Luckily, most of our products, including our & our lounge members' humidors and cigars are free from damage," the post continued. "However, this is quite a setback and these next several months will require even more love, care and restoration than the last 9 months of new construction."

The fire isn't the first setback to hit the relocated bar. Last month, it was forced to temporarily close just one week after reopening when a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

But while Brennan's physical location may be shuttered, the ever-classy joint has rolled out a delivery service that will take orders starting December 7 for its whiskeys, cocktails and cigars. For more info on supporting Brennan's and ordering its booze and snacks, head over to the aptly named BoozeandSnacks.com.



Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Food Blog »

Trending

False Witness: Will Felix Key's Old Enemy Set Him Free?
For Detective Sgt. Heather Taylor, SLMPD's Racism Was Her Toughest Case
Fighting to Breathe — and to Breathe Life into Her Community
Hartmann: Josh Hawley and the Art of the Lie
Best of St. Louis 2020 Goods & Services
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Marc Maron Flips Out Over a Delivery from Clementine’s Creamery Read More

  2. St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings November 2020 Read More

  3. Joe McMahon of Mission Taco Joint Always Knew He Wanted to Be a Chef Read More

  4. Off the Wall, a Burger Pop-Up, Is Now Open at Mission Taco Joint in Kirkwood Read More

  5. BEAST, Bolyard's, Kenrick's Named Three of the Best Butcher Shops in the Country By Food & Wine Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 2, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation