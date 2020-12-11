Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 11, 2020

Acclaimed St. Louis Chef Gerard Craft Launches New Spirits Brand, La Verita

Posted By on Fri, Dec 11, 2020 at 12:20 PM

click to enlarge La Verita, a new line of amaro, liqueurs and non-alcoholic cordials, is now available at Pastaria Deli & Wine. - MEREDITH BARRY
  • MEREDITH BARRY
  • La Verita, a new line of amaro, liqueurs and non-alcoholic cordials, is now available at Pastaria Deli & Wine.

Gerard Craft has been busy during the pandemic.

In addition to advocating for the hospitality industry to state and federal officials, helping to spearhead a relief campaign for small businesses impacted by the pandemic, lending his hand at the North Sarah Food Hub and converting the former Sardella into Pastaria Deli & Wine (7734-2 Forsyth Boulevard, Clayton; 314-773-7755), he has one more accomplishment to add to the list: launching a new spirits brand.



The celebrated chef recently announced that his company, Niche Food Group, has launched a line of small-batch amari, liqueurs and non-alcoholic cordials called La Verita, which is available at Pastaria Deli & Wine. Craft tapped acclaimed bar professional Meredith Barry, who was bar manager at Taste before it temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, to lead the project.

"Gerard came to me when Taste closed and said, 'I don't want to lose you. What do you think about going into research and development?'" Barry says. "He'd had this idea since Niche and had always wanted to do it, so we bounced a few ideas off each other, he sent me a few recipes and then handed me the reins."

Though Barry considers La Verita to be in the research and development stage, she's proud of what they are already able to offer. This includes a nocino, which is made from Missouri black walnuts, a Meyer limoncello, an arancello rosso and a fernet. Though the plan is for the brand to launch its own distillery, called Distilleria, for now Barry is sourcing base spirits and infusing them with ingredients to make the products.

The La Verita project is personal to both Barry and Craft. For the chef, the "Father's Fernet" is an ode to his dad, with whom he shares a love for the bitter spirit. For Barry, the limoncello and arancello are based on family recipes, and in talking through them, she got the chance to reconnect with her family history.

"I come from an Italian-American background, and I called my grandmother, who has been making limoncello for a while," Barry says. "We got to talking about how my great-grandparents lived in this apartment building in Brooklyn that they got to live in because they cleaned it. It was the classic Italian immigrant story. My great-grandma would make limoncello every holiday season, and we talked all about it. It was wonderful to make that connection during this time."

Barry is taking her grandmother's advice — like using lemon zest rather than whole peels to make the limoncello — as well as her own research and Craft's input to do her own experimentation. In a setup she likens to a laboratory, she's thrilled with the results so far, even if the length of time it takes to know whether or not she has produced something successful can be a bit difficult to handle.

"You make it, put in the sugar and then let it rest for a few months," Barry explains. "It's not like when you make a drink and have that instant gratification that you made something good. This is a new territory for me, and I'm really happy to be in the testing stage and tasting things along the way."

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Food Blog »

Trending

False Witness: Will Felix Key's Old Enemy Set Him Free?
For Detective Sgt. Heather Taylor, SLMPD's Racism Was Her Toughest Case
Fighting to Breathe — and to Breathe Life into Her Community
Hartmann: Josh Hawley and the Art of the Lie
Best of St. Louis 2020 Goods & Services
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. BEAST Southern Kitchen & BBQ Is Now Open in Columbia, Illinois Read More

  2. The Royale's Holly Jolly Courtyard Brings Safe Holiday Cheer to a COVID World Read More

  3. St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings November 2020 Read More

  4. Fire Hits Brennan's New Location, Closing CWE Bar Once Again Read More

  5. Brian Hardesty of Guerrilla Street Food and 9 Mile Garden Rises to the Challenge Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 9, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation