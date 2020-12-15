Marc Maron Ends His Love/Hate Relationship With Clementine's Creamery

“You know what helped me the other day? I actually had to throw away some ice cream. I know it sounds harsh, it sounds crazy. But I had to do it. I had to throw away some ice cream. Shit was getting crazy. Clementine’s in St. Louis sent me all this fuckin’ rich and amazing ice cream and, uh, it turned on me. I couldn’t taste the difference between anything anymore and all I could taste was just a spoonful of self-hatred every time I ate it. And I don’t think that’s a good promo: ‘It’s like a warm spoonful of self-hatred with each bite.’ [Laughs like Heh heh heh.] Isn’t that most fuckin’ good food? Hey look, whatever. I made it through. I’m back on it. I worked out yesterday. Went on my hike.”
