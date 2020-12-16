Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 16, 2020

St. Louis' Legendary Mangia Italiano on South Grand Is Closing

Posted By on Wed, Dec 16, 2020 at 6:07 AM

R.I.P. Mangia - TARA MAHADEVAN
  • Tara Mahadevan
  • R.I.P. Mangia

The pandemic has taken down a St. Louis giant. Mangia Italiano (3145 South Grand Boulevard) is closing Sunday.

The restaurant announced the closure on its Facebook page last night:



Dear valued friends, family, and customers, It is with the utmost sadness that we must inform you that Sunday December...

Posted by Mangia Italiano on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Mangia’s history in St. Louis runs deep. It opened in 1983 as a fresh pasta shop and Italian deli. And though ownership has changed hands a few times, Mangia has always served as a south city hub.

From its early days as a hangout for “Family,” to its time as a favorite haunt of local legends like Pete Parisi of World Wide Magazine, to its reign as the loudest (and smokiest) 3 a.m. bar and music venue in the South Grand entertainment district, Mangia has seen it all and fed it all — and then it poured it all a hangover-curing mimosa the next day at brunch.

Mangia’s closure doesn’t come as a complete surprise, though. The building was put on the market back in September citing "partners retiring" as the reason for the desired sale.

If restaurants with almost four decades of history in St. Louis (and with huge murals from much-loved local artists like Wayne St. Wayne inside) can’t make it through these terrible times, it’s hard to imagine how most others will be able to sustain themselves without any concrete hope for a bailout on the horizon.

Many local restaurants are surviving on takeout and delivery sales these days, so if you can, do your part and bring home some food from your favorite places soon before they close, too.

R.I.P., Mangia. You’ll always remain in generations of St. Louis memories.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Food Blog »

Trending

St. Louis' Schools Closures Are Devastating — and Great For Loft Developers
False Witness: Will Felix Key's Old Enemy Set Him Free?
For Detective Sgt. Heather Taylor, SLMPD's Racism Was Her Toughest Case
Fighting to Breathe — and to Breathe Life into Her Community
Hartmann: Josh Hawley and the Art of the Lie
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Marc Maron Ends His Love/Hate Relationship With Clementine's Creamery Read More

  2. Lorenza Pasetti of Volpi Foods Was Born for the Business Read More

  3. Acclaimed St. Louis Chef Gerard Craft Launches New Spirits Brand, La Verita Read More

  4. BEAST Southern Kitchen & BBQ Is Now Open in Columbia, Illinois Read More

  5. The Royale's Holly Jolly Courtyard Brings Safe Holiday Cheer to a COVID World Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 9, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation