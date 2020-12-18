Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 18, 2020

St. Louis' Historic Eat-Rite Diner Has Permanently Closed

Posted By on Fri, Dec 18, 2020 at 9:16 PM

PAUL SABLEMAN / FLICKR


On the heels of the closing of Mangia Italiano, it looks like we also have to say goodbye to another St. Louis institution, the Eat-Rite Diner.



We will have to find a new diner to haunt at 4 a.m. for a slinger or a smashed burger because not only is St. Louis’ historic Eat-Rite has permanently closed.

Rene Knott, beloved local Today in St. Louis co-anchor, tweeted a photo today taken by KSDK news photographer Joe Young of the Chouteau Avenue building appearing to be entirely closed down.


And just this evening, the owners have confirmed to KSDK that their last day of business was on December 12, 2020.

The diner was purchased by Shawna and Joel Holtman a couple of years back in the hopes of saving the local landmark from extinction and restoring the run-down restaurant to its former glory.

"It's a lot of money and a lot of work," Shawn Holtman told the Riverfront Times in February 2018. "However, we're here to save this part of St. Louis history. I didn't want to see it torn down and turned into a parking lot for a baseball game. I want to see history live on."

St. Louis restaurant and history lovers have been reeling this week from the closure of the storied Mangia Italiano on South Grand, but this loss is likely to hit even harder: People have been grilling burgers at this little shack since 1935.

To read more about the history of Eat Rite in St. Louis, dig into our in-depth story from 2015.

There is no word yet on the future of the building, but we will keep you updated.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Food Blog »

Trending

St. Louis' Schools Closures Are Devastating — and Great For Loft Developers
False Witness: Will Felix Key's Old Enemy Set Him Free?
For Detective Sgt. Heather Taylor, SLMPD's Racism Was Her Toughest Case
Fighting to Breathe — and to Breathe Life into Her Community
Hartmann: Josh Hawley and the Art of the Lie
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis' Legendary Mangia Italiano on South Grand Is Closing Read More

  2. You Can Now Get Russell's Gooey Butter Shipped Anywhere in the Country Read More

  3. Marc Maron Ends His Love/Hate Relationship With Clementine's Creamery Read More

  4. Lorenza Pasetti of Volpi Foods Was Born for the Business Read More

  5. Acclaimed St. Louis Chef Gerard Craft Launches New Spirits Brand, La Verita Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 9, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation