Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 7, 2021

The Stellar Hog Closes South St. Louis Location Indefinitely

Posted By on Thu, Jan 7, 2021 at 4:42 PM

The future is uncertain for the Stellar Hog's Holly Hills location. - MABEL SUEN
  • MABEL SUEN
  • The future is uncertain for the Stellar Hog's Holly Hills location.

Not a week into the new year, any hopes that 2021 will be better for St. Louis restaurants have been dashed in the form of some sad news for barbecue fans: The Stellar Hog (5623 Leona Street, 314-481-8448) is closing its Holly Hills location indefinitely.

The restaurant announced the news in a Facebook post this past Sunday, citing the pandemic-related loss of revenue as the reason for its closure.



"5 years ago we opened the Stellar Hog; today we will be closing indefinitely," the post reads. "Unfortunately we cannot keep operating at a loss and have exhausted all our funds."

Alex Cupp, a former fine-dining cook who got his start in professional barbecue at Adam's Smokehouse, opened the Stellar Hog with his dad, Alan, in 2016. The pair had recently purchased the iconic Holly Hills bar, Super's Bungalow, and it wasn't long before they were earning as much of a reputation for the brisket coming out of their smoker as the icy Busch beer being served from the century-old watering hole.

As their barbecue project grew, the Cupps invested into the space and outdoor patio, turning the Stellar Hog into one of St. Louis' best barbecue restaurants. They continued that investment even as the pandemic raged, redoing the patio's service area and putting in an outdoor bathroom in anticipation of increased demand for outdoor dining. Unfortunately, business failed to meet their expectations, and they were forced to make this difficult decision.

The news is not all bad for the Stellar Hog, though. As the Facebook post notes, the Cupps do not consider this a permanent closure, but rather an indefinite one. Signing off with a "We will see you again soon," the post teases that this is not the end for the south city location.

Until then, fans of the Stellar Hog can rest assured they will still be able to get their barbecue fix: The Cupps are currently moving forward with their plans for a location in Chesterfield, which should open in the next few weeks. In the meantime, the restaurant will continue to offer catering services for those who need a taste of Cupp's outstanding smoked meats.

"We have a lot of questions with no answers, but we do have Hope, which we will hang onto as tight as possible," say the Cupps.

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Food Blog »

Trending

COVID-19 Trapped Big Mike in Paradise; He’s Still There
Hartmann: An Act of Treason by and for Josh Hawley
Hope for 2021: St. Louisans Have Their Wish Lists Ready
In a Country That Can't Agree, What Happens Next?
Hartmann: Utility Shutoff Protection Must Last as Long as Pandemic
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Bellwether's Brittany Van Hook Graduated to Her Dream Career Read More

  2. St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: December 2020 Read More

  3. With Drink314, Jordan Palmer Aims to Distill St. Louis' Craft Beer and Spirits Scene Read More

  4. The Best and Worst of St. Louis' Dining Scene in 2020 Read More

  5. St. Louis' Historic Eat-Rite Diner Has Permanently Closed Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 6, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation