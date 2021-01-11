Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, January 11, 2021

St. Louis' Vegan Deli & Butcher to Host Taco Bell Pop-Up This Weekend

Posted By on Mon, Jan 11, 2021 at 8:15 AM

click to enlarge Taco Bell-loving vegans, rejoice! - FLICKR/VICTORIA WONG

Vegan fans of the Bell have reason to celebrate this weekend, thanks to the Vegan Deli & Butcher (524 South Main Street, St. Charles; 636-757-3349): The St. Charles plant-based eatery is hosting "Taco Hell," a vegan-friendly Taco Bell pop-up coming this Saturday and Sunday, featuring favorites from the border and more.

The "100% All-Vegan Taco Bell Pop-Up" is the brainchild of the Vegan Deli & Butcher's Chris Bertke, who gained popularity for his vegan fast-food as the executive chef at Utah Station. Now in charge of the Main Street St. Charles plant-based eatery, Bertke continues to offer his playful twists on the sort of guilty-pleasure, late-night fare vegans have been traditionally shut out of.



According to the restaurant's Facebook page, the shop will be offering a full menu of Taco Bell-inspired favorites, including soft and crunchy tacos, burrito supremes, "Nacho Hell Grandes," "Cheesy Gordita Crunches" and "Crunchwrap Supremes." The store has also partnered with Strange Donuts for its dessert offering, "Baja Blast" jelly-filled doughnuts, and Frida's and Diego's, who will be providing margaritas for the event.

Vegan Deli & Butcher, which is part of the adjacent Peace Love Coffee, will be open 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. The "Taco Hell" menu will be available during that window. For more information, visit the restaurant's Facebook page.

Posted by Vegan Deli & Butcher by Chef Chris Bertke on Sunday, January 10, 2021


We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.
