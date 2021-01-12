Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Tempus Is One of 10 Best New Restaurants in the Country, Says USA Today

Posted By on Tue, Jan 12, 2021 at 3:24 PM

click to enlarge USA Today readers have selected Tempus as the #6 Best New Restaurant in the country. - VIRGINIA HAROLD
  • VIRGINIA HAROLD
  • USA Today readers have selected Tempus as the #6 Best New Restaurant in the country.

The St. Louis food scene is in the national spotlight again, thanks to Ben Grupe and his talented team. The acclaimed chef's restaurant, Tempus (4370 Manchester Avenue, 314-349-2878), has been named one of the 10 Best New Restaurants in the United States by USA Today readers.

The nod, which places Tempus in the number six spot, is part of the newspaper's Reader's Choice Travel Award, an annual celebration of everything from restaurants to hotels to travel gear. Nominees were choses by a panel of experts, who narrowed the field before readers had their chance to weigh in.



Tempus opened in the Grove this past October for carryout only, a shift from Grupe's original vision for an upscale, yet approachable, sit-down restaurant. Though Grupe plans to open the dining room when the timing is right, he's found success in offering guests thoughtful, carryout fare that, while rooted in classic techniques, evokes a sense of comfort and warmth.

Grupe is no stranger to accolades. An alumni of the prestigious Greenbriar apprenticeship program in West Virginia, he has spent his career in the spotlight. A two-time culinary Olympian and second-place finisher to represent the U.S. at the Bocuse d'Or, the chef has earned a reputation as one of the best in the field. Though Tempus benefits from his impressive background, Grupe has set up the restaurant to be an welcoming, come-as-you-are eatery with familiar favorites. The national accolade is proof that this approach has resonated with his diners.

"I am honored and thrilled that Tempus has been named a top new restaurant in the United States by USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice,” says Grupe in a statement acknowledging the award. “I am amazed at how the St. Louis community has supported us in just a short period of time and couldn’t be more proud of my team. After a very challenging year, this is exciting news as we head into the New Year.”

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.
Tags: , , , , , ,

