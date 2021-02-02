Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Amie Simmons Realizes a Longtime Dream With Floydy Pants Vegan Ranch

Posted By on Tue, Feb 2, 2021 at 12:40 PM

click to enlarge Amie Simmons has realized her longtime dream of making the perfect vegan ranch dressing. - STEVE SIMMONS
  • STEVE SIMMONS
  • Amie Simmons has realized her longtime dream of making the perfect vegan ranch dressing.

Amie Simmons admits she has a ranch dressing problem.

For as long as she can remember, she's devoured the creamy condiment on everything from pizza crust to fries; it even served as her main food group when she was a college student. That's why, when she went vegan eight years ago, she was so desperate.



"I was a ranch addict in college," Simmons says. "I went to Mizzou and was a vegetarian. Our dining hall didn't have many vegetarian options, so I lived off of French fries and ranch dressing for an entire year. I had plates of them for lunch and dinner. When I went vegan, there was no such thing as vegan ranch. There were a few companies that tried to make it, but they just didn't taste good and weren't shelf-stable. We spent so much money buying and then throwing out bottles. Finally, my husband said, 'You need to make ranch dressing.'"

For Simmons, the road to ranch entrepreneurship through her brand, Floydy Pants (www.floydypants.com), has been a long time coming. A vegetarian since the mid-1990s and a vegan since 2012, Simmons has gone down several career paths — from art to nursing and everything in between — all the while searching for her passion. Animal welfare has been the constant thread in her life; she paired that with her interest in healthful eating, and she soon realized that she had a passion for creating vegan dishes and sharing her talents with others.

Her involvement in the St. Louis vegan community led her to begin a Facebook group called Kids Vegan Lunch Box to help fellow parents brainstorm ideas for plant-based meals. All the while, she continued to perfect her own version of ranch dressing for her family at home, and eventually began experimenting with a commercial version of the product.

"I would try and fail, because it's not an easy process to figure out," Simmons says. "It's very scientific, and I had to do a lot of research to understand how that process works. Then, one day, it worked. I was like, 'Holy crap! I just did it.'"

Simmons believes that the secret to Floydy Pants ranch being so good has to do with the tang factor, the creaminess and that it doesn't separate — elements that took her over 200 batches to figure out. Once she was satisfied with her recipe, she began bringing jars of it to people — even non-vegan friends — who were blown away by the product and encouraged her to sell it. She found a commercial kitchen, went through all the licensing processes and officially launched Floydy Pants in August of 2020.

Simmons has been heartened by the response she's received to her ranch and has plans to add more dressings to the line, including a caesar and a spicy ranch called "Floydy Hot Pants." She's even picked up a few wholesale accounts in Kansas City, New York and around St. Louis. However, her ultimate dream is to have Floydy Pants serve as the economic engine behind Good Luck Farm, an animal rescue and education center she plans on opening one day.

"Our hope is to eventually have a vegan food company that will be able to support this type of outreach and advocacy for animals," Simmons says. "That would be our end game. Animals are the same as us; they want to live their lives and be with their families. I'm not a judgy vegan. I just want to live in a world where people don't have to choose between flavor and less cruel options."

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Food Blog »

Trending

The Midwife's Path to Justice
Hartmann: Missouri Republicans Risk Spreading COVID-19 Because They Can
What Will Trump's Exit Mean for St. Louis' Immigrants and Refugees?
Hartmann: A Tale of Two Congresswomen
Editorial: Josh Hawley and the Show-Me Seditionists Failed Us
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rachel Burns' Bold Spoon Creamery Is an Uncommon Tale of Pandemic Success Read More

  2. John's Donuts Chose the (Day)light Read More

  3. Proper Cannabis Taps Chef Dave Owens For Line of Artisanal Honeybee Edibles Read More

  4. Anthony Simmons of Pretzel Pretzel Is Knot Salty About the Twists of COVID-19 Read More

  5. Tempus Is One of 10 Best New Restaurants in the Country, Says USA Today Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 27, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation