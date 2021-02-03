Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: January 2021

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Holy Mole, a ghost kitchen from the Mission Taco Joint family, is a welcome addition to the city's restaurant scene.
  • Holy Mole, a ghost kitchen from the Mission Taco Joint family, is a welcome addition to the city's restaurant scene.

Things were quiet in the St. Louis restaurant scene during the month of January — a welcome reprieve in the midst of the pandemic-related chaos that still plagues the hospitality industry. And yet, even as things remain uncertain, there's a palpable feeling that this could be the last bad stretch. As vaccines get in people's arms (get with it, Missouri) and hopes turn to the eventual warmer weather and its accompanying patio season, restaurateurs, chefs, servers, dishwashers and everyone else connected to the industry seem to have settled into the rhythm of the present while remaining hopeful for the future. That the month's two closures — Stellar Hog (a new location in Chesterfield is opening soon) and the Vegan Butcher & Deli — are framed as temporary setbacks and not all-out dissolutions only adds to the hope that maybe, just maybe, we're approaching the other side to this catastrophe. We hope.

Did we miss anything? If so, leave a comment.



Closings
The Stellar Hog, Holly Hills
The Vegan Butcher & Deli, St. Charles

Openings
Holy Mole (ghost kitchen from Mission Taco Joint), Webster Groves
St. Louis Kolache (additional location), Southwest Garden
Tai Ke Shabu Shabu, Olivette
UKRAFT, Downtown

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.

