Friday, February 5, 2021

Nathaniel Reid Bakery Makes Yelp List of Best in U.S. and Canada

Posted By on Fri, Feb 5, 2021 at 6:41 AM

click to enlarge The pastries at Nathaniel Reid Bakery are nothing short of perfection. - PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
  • PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
  • The pastries at Nathaniel Reid Bakery are nothing short of perfection.


Confirming what any St. Louisan with a sweet tooth already knows, Yelp recognized Nathaniel Reid Bakery (11243 Manchester Road, Kirkwood; 314-858-1019) as one of the best dessert spots in the U.S. and Canada.



Open since 2016, the Kirkwood bakery has been turning out world-class pastries — and winning accolades — since the beginning. Chef Nathaniel Reid is a two-time James Beard Award semifinalist who trained at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris. He ran premier pastry programs across the United States before returning to his home state to open his own place.

So it's no surprise that Yelpers have fallen in love with offerings such as the Amber, a cake that Riverfront Times food critic Cheryl Baehr described as "silken dome of salted caramel mousse ... gilded with pecan caramel" in a glowing review.

Yelp culled the rankings from its all-time collection of reviews and identified the top spot in each state and Canadian province. Nathaniel Reid Bakery is Missouri's representative in the list of the best of the best.

"From ice cream shops to bakeries, cupcakeries to donut shops, and even some mom and pop restaurants, this list has it all," Yelp writes.

Lucky for us, Nathaniel Reid Bakery expanded its operation in 2019 to double production and even offers savory bites, such as its seeded ham and cheese croissant.

Through the pandemic, its remained open for curbside and carryout — perfect if you need a reminder of a local treasure.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

