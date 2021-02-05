Nathaniel Reid Bakery Makes Yelp List of Best in U.S. and Canada

click to enlarge
The pastries at Nathaniel Reid Bakery are nothing short of perfection.
Confirming what any St. Louisan with a sweet tooth already knows, Yelp recognized Nathaniel Reid Bakery
(11243 Manchester Road, Kirkwood; 314-858-1019
) as one of the best dessert spots in the U.S. and Canada.
Open since 2016, the Kirkwood bakery has been turning out world-class pastries — and winning accolades — since the beginning. Chef Nathaniel Reid is a two-time James Beard Award semifinalist
who trained at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris. He ran premier pastry programs across the United States before returning to his home state to open his own place.
So it's no surprise that Yelpers have fallen in love with offerings such as the Amber, a cake that Riverfront Times food critic Cheryl Baehr described
as "silken dome of salted caramel mousse ... gilded with pecan caramel" in a glowing review.
Yelp culled the rankings from its all-time collection of reviews and identified the top spot in each state and Canadian province. Nathaniel Reid Bakery is Missouri's representative in the list of the best of the best.
"From ice cream shops to bakeries, cupcakeries to donut shops, and even some mom and pop restaurants, this list has it all," Yelp writes.
Lucky for us, Nathaniel Reid Bakery expanded its operation in 2019
to double production and even offers savory bites, such as its seeded ham and cheese croissant.
Through the pandemic, its remained open for curbside and carryout — perfect if you need a reminder of a local treasure.
