Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 8, 2021

Lion's Choice Serving Love in the Time of COVID

Posted By on Mon, Feb 8, 2021 at 6:15 AM

click to enlarge Show your beloved how much you care this Valentine's Day. - COURTESY OF LION'S CHOICE
  • COURTESY OF LION'S CHOICE
  • Show your beloved how much you care this Valentine's Day.

Romance, and roast beef, is in the air.

Lion’s Choice, the St. Louis-based chain of fast-food restaurants, is offering customers the chance at an intimate dining experience this Valentine’s day. Come February 14, select stores will be dressed in romantic decor with accompanying music, white tablecloths and a multi-course menu.

Patrons can enter the contest on Facebook and Instagram until Thursday, February 11. One winning couple will be selected for each of the five locations participating: four in St. Louis in and one in Kansas City. Winners will have the inside of the stores to themselves and eat for free.

“Many Lion’s Choice fans have experienced ‘love at first bite’ at our restaurant, and we can’t wait to reciprocate with this memorable, one-of-a-kind dining experience,” says Michael Kupstas, president and CEO of Lion’s Choice. “Our Roaring with Love evening is a fun, socially distanced dining experience unlike other traditional Valentine’s Day meals — you’re the only table in the restaurant!”

Guests must wear masks while they’re not at the table. Workers will still be serving drive-thru customers during the event.

click to enlarge Winners of "Roaring With Love" will be announced Thursday, February 11 - PHOTO COURTESY OF LION'S CHOICE
  • Photo Courtesy of Lion's Choice
  • Winners of "Roaring With Love" will be announced Thursday, February 11

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Food Blog »

Trending

The Cash and Consequences of For-Profit Online Education in Missouri
The Midwife's Path to Justice
Hartmann: Missouri Republicans Risk Spreading COVID-19 Because They Can
What Will Trump's Exit Mean for St. Louis' Immigrants and Refugees?
Hartmann: A Tale of Two Congresswomen
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Nathaniel Reid Bakery Makes Yelp List of Best in U.S. and Canada Read More

  2. St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: January 2021 Read More

  3. Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream's New Grand Center Location Is Just the Start Read More

  4. Amie Simmons Realizes a Longtime Dream With Floydy Pants Vegan Ranch Read More

  5. John's Donuts Chose the (Day)light Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 3, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation