Lion's Choice Serving Love in the Time of COVID

Romance, and roast beef, is in the air.

Lion’s Choice, the St. Louis-based chain of fast-food restaurants, is offering customers the chance at an intimate dining experience this Valentine’s day. Come February 14, select stores will be dressed in romantic decor with accompanying music, white tablecloths and a multi-course menu.



Patrons can enter the contest on Facebook and Instagram until Thursday, February 11. One winning couple will be selected for each of the five locations participating: four in St. Louis in and one in Kansas City. Winners will have the inside of the stores to themselves and eat for free.



“Many Lion’s Choice fans have experienced ‘love at first bite’ at our restaurant, and we can’t wait to reciprocate with this memorable, one-of-a-kind dining experience,” says Michael Kupstas, president and CEO of Lion’s Choice. “Our Roaring with Love evening is a fun, socially distanced dining experience unlike other traditional Valentine’s Day meals — you’re the only table in the restaurant!”



Guests must wear masks while they’re not at the table. Workers will still be serving drive-thru customers during the event.



Winners of "Roaring With Love" will be announced Thursday, February 11