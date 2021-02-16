St. Louis Fish-Fry Locations

-
There will be no packed church halls this fish-fry season, but you can still get your fried cod to go.
The front end of the pandemic cut short the 2020 fish fry season, and the virus' ongoing hold has drastically altered the 2021 version. (See Cheryl Baehr's story on the big changes this year.
) Multiple churches are laying out this year, but you can still get your fried-fish fix at a handful of parishes who are operating curbside and takeout operations this Lent.
We've got details below and plan to update this post with additional listings. If we missed your St. Louis church's fish-fry operation, email us the details at tips@riverfronttimes.com
. Put "fish fry" in the subject line.
Saint Mary Magdalen Catholic Church
(2618 South Brentwood Boulevard, Brentwood; 314-961-8400
)
website: http://www.church.stmmschool.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/IMG_2196.jpeg
Saint Mary Magdalen is offering delicious fish fry favorites in drive-thru form this year. A selection of six different entrees includes a family meal deal, baked salmon, fried shrimp, “de-lish” fish tacos, seafood gumbo and of course, a God’s Cod platter. All prices range from $7 to $22 and include one side. Serving hot meals every Friday of Lent from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saint Mary Magdalen has the perfect array of seafood to-go this year. — Riley Mack
Saint Cecilia Parish and School
(906 Eichelberger Street, 314-353-2455
)
website: http://stceciliaparishstl.org/wp-content/uploads/STC_FishFryFlyer-Menu-2021.pdf
Saint Cecilia’s has deemed themselves “the most famous fish fry in St. Louis” — and for good reason, too. Their original Mexican fish fry draws crowds of 800 to 1,000 visitors. Due to this year’s circumstances, they’ve had to shift to taking online orders prepared for curbside pickup. Their menu includes a choice of two entrees and two sides for $15, with options provided a la carte. Their entree selection includes jack salmon, cod fillet, shrimp, chile relleno, bean tostadas and fried cheese quesadillas. All orders must be placed before noon on the Wednesday prior to pickup, and online ordering opens on February 1. — Riley Mack
Epiphany of Our Lord
(6596 Smiley Avenue; 314-781-1199
)
website: https://epiphanystl.org/fish-fry#
Epiphany of Our Lord has streamlined the fish-fry tradition with a thorough online ordering process. Patrons can choose from fried catfish, pollock, shrimp and cod, as well as a litany of sides sold in 8-ounce, half-pint, pint and quart servings. Orders are carryout only and must be made prior to noon the Thursday before. Customers must pay at the time of pickup with either cash or check. Dates and times of operation are every Friday from February 19 to March 26 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. — Jack Killeen
St. Joan of Arc
(5821 Pernod Avenue, 314-832-2838
)
website: http://www.stjoanofarcstl.com/fish-fry-menu
St. Joan of Arc is so eager to start serving the St. Louis community their delectable fish-fry cuisine that their first dinner service already took place on Friday, February 12. On the list of classics includes fried cod filet, fried catfish nuggets, baked fish filet, jack salmon and butterfly shrimp, each offered with a choice of sides. Also available are kids meal options and choices a la carte, perfect for the whole family to enjoy. These tasty meals are available for carryout from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. during Lent. — Riley Mack
St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church
(6303 Nottingham Avenue, 314-353-6303
)
website: https://www.stgabrielstl.org/Resources/Parish-News/articleType/ArticleView/articleId/32777/categoryId/463/2021-St-Gabriel-Lenten-Fish-Fry
“TGIF…Thank God it’s Friday!” says Saint Gabriel’s website. Every Friday from February 19 to April 2, the parish will be selling three fixed meals — 8 ounce fried cod dinner ($10), 4 ounce fried cod dinner ($6), fried shrimp dinner ($10) and kid’s cheese pizza ($5) — from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Each meal comes with sides of red pasta, green beans, french fries and a cookie. If the temperature is above 40 degrees, outdoor seating will be available in the parking lot. Otherwise, all orders are carryout. — Jack Killeen
St. Ferdinand Catholic Church
(1765 Charbonier Road, Florissant; 314-837-3165
)
website: http://www.stferdinandstl.org/parish/commissions/fish-fry
Offering fried favorites for over 67 years, St. Ferdinand Catholic Church has the perfect fish fry for family style eating. Their menu features fried or baked fish, cod pieces and Cajun catfish, each sold by the pound. Also available are shrimp and chicken tenders, as well as a variety of sides sold by pints or quarts. St. Ferdinand even offers drinks and desserts to pair with their entrees, so it’s the perfect dinner to pick up for the family on your way home from work. Opening February 19, the Church has carryout meals prepared from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday of Lent. — Riley Mack
Our Lady of Guadalupe
(1115 South Florissant Road, Ferguson; 314-522-9264
)
website: http://www.federationofcatholicschools.org/fish-fry
In previous years, Our Lady of Guadalupe had Latin dancers perform during their meal service to entertain the crowds gathered for their delectable fish-fry meals. This year, due to restrictions, they’re simply letting their delicious food speak for itself. Deeming their menu a “fish fry with some Latino flavors,” Our Lady of Guadalupe offers catfish, chile relleno, cod, shrimp, and tilapia as entrees, all with a choice of two sides for $10. Also available are soft tacos and ceviche. The parish is offering pre-order and drive-thru services every Friday of Lent. — Riley Mack
St. James the Greater
(1360 Tamm Avenue, 314-645-0167
)
website: https://st-james-the-greater.square.site
St. James the Greater in Dogtown has a larger fish-fry menu than most this Lenten season, with options fit for every visitor. Their menu includes cod, shrimp, pasta or fish dinners that come with two sides, along with smaller portion options for kids. Also available is a cod sandwich and their “world famous” clam chowder, with all meals ranging in price from $5 to $12. Dinners are ready for curbside pickup from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays at the end of February and throughout March. — Riley Mack
Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church
(1910 Serbian Drive, 314-776-3262)
website: http://www.serbianchurchstlouis.org/fish-fry/
The Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church is serving up a classic fish-fry feast this year, prepared fresh for your pre-order. Deeming themselves “one of the best fish fries in town,” their menu offers a choice of one entree, two sides and a dessert. Their featured entrees include fried catfish, fried tilapia, a combo meal, spicy catfish, fish tacos or baked cod with creole sauce. A homemade Friday night dinner can be as easy as pulling through a drive-thru this Lent. Pre-orders are accepted Saturday through Wednesday. — Riley Mack
St. Peter Catholic Church
(243 West Argonne Drive, Kirkwood; 314-966-8600
)
In a surprise fish-fry twist, St. Peter Catholic Church is selling chicken strips alongside its kids meal. “I don’t understand why we’re serving that,” a woman at the parish front desk says. Other than chicken, patrons can order hand-breaded fried cod, baked tilapia, fried butterfly shrimp and cheese pizza, along with sides. Customers will drive into the school parking lot where volunteers will take their order. Credit cards accepted. Cooks are hoping for maximum wait times of fifteen minutes. The fish fry will run from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., February 19 to March 26 (Fridays, of course). — Jack Killeen
St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church
(1971 Dougherty Ferry Road, Kirkwood; 314-965-3985
)
website: https://www.sgmparish.org/Resources/News/articleType/ArticleView/articleId/208666/2021-Fish-Fry-Information
It’s an exhibition of modern food distribution this year at St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church. The church offers the entire gamut: drive thru, carryout, curbside pick-up and delivery for those unable to drive. Phew! Fish fries will occur every Friday from February 19 to March 26. — Jack Killeen